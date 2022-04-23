CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 22 April 2022: All KWCon Music

Show Notes

Distant Seconds | Kleon (line drawing of a keyboard player, drummer, and guitar player)
Local Music is Sexy – Austin Kleon
Today we have nothing but KWCon music — music by musicians from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Wilmot, Wellesley, Woolwich, and North Dumfries. All recent releases, too!

If you’re a Waterloo Region musician and want to get your music on the radio check out How To Submit Music and we’ll add it to our library!

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-04-22-episode094.mp3 (56.1 MB, 58m26s, episode 094)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
1m30s Letter Truth or Deceiver | HotKid (collage of cutout sections of photos of a woman's face)
Truth or Deceiver		 HotKid
4m07s Mirror, Mirror
7m36s She She | Courtney Wolfe (closeup photo of a pink flower)
(single)		 Courtney Wolfe
12m01s Renfield Drive (Story of a Woman) Electric Gas (illustration of a wall plate with an electrical outlet and a gas flame on a yellow background)
Electric Gas		 Electric Gas
15m17s The Pain Holds On
20m22s My Love Stays Dry Electric Gas | The Scars Stay (illustration of a wall plate with an electrical outlet and a gas flame on a blue background)
The Scars Stay
27m10s Once Upon A Time Songs of Kitchener (illustration of a woman watching children in a playground with a music staff floating around her)
Songs of Kitchener		 Mary Abel-Malek Neil
30m19s The Hohner Ave. Porch Party Song
34m25s For The Weary I'm Who I Am (photo of Mary Abdel-Malek Neil sitting in front of a wall covered in large graffiti)
I’m Who I Am
38m00s Zarcero (Steve Todd playing guitar)
(singles)		 Steve Todd
45m40s I’m Not Over You Yet
52m25s California M 9 2 (Katy Topham playing guitar)
(single)		 Katy Topham
56m11s Stinging Nettle Ponysapien (clouds over water, coloured with a spectrum of colours)
Ponysapien		 Ponysapien

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Local Music is Sexy Party – 2009 by Austin Kleon is copyright © 2009 and used under a CC BY-NC-NDCreative Commons Attribution, Non-Commercial, No Derivatives license.

