CKMS Community Connections for 22 April 2022: All KWCon Music

Show Notes
Today we have nothing but KWCon music — music by musicians from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Wilmot, Wellesley, Woolwich, and North Dumfries. All recent releases, too!
If you’re a Waterloo Region musician and want to get your music on the radio check out How To Submit Music and we’ll add it to our library!
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-04-22-episode094.mp3 (56.1 MB, 58m26s, episode 094)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|1m30s
|Letter
|
Truth or Deceiver
|HotKid
|4m07s
|Mirror, Mirror
|7m36s
|She
|
(single)
|Courtney Wolfe
|12m01s
|Renfield Drive (Story of a Woman)
|
Electric Gas
|Electric Gas
|15m17s
|The Pain Holds On
|20m22s
|My Love Stays Dry
|
The Scars Stay
|27m10s
|Once Upon A Time
|
Songs of Kitchener
|Mary Abel-Malek Neil
|30m19s
|The Hohner Ave. Porch Party Song
|34m25s
|For The Weary
|
I’m Who I Am
|38m00s
|Zarcero
|
(singles)
|Steve Todd
|45m40s
|I’m Not Over You Yet
|52m25s
|California M 9 2
|
(single)
|Katy Topham
|56m11s
|Stinging Nettle
|
Ponysapien
|Ponysapien
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.
Local Music is Sexy Party – 2009 by Austin Kleon is copyright © 2009 and used under a Creative Commons Attribution, Non-Commercial, No Derivatives license.