CKMS Community Connections for 24 April 2023 with Liz Drew and Tristan Gervais



Show Notes



Liz Drew and Tristan Gervais give a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance, and talk to Bob Jonkman about music, road trips, and mechatronics.

The interview starts at 4m06s.

Online:



All on Instagram!

Liz Drew : @lizmdrew

: @lizmdrew Tristan Gervais : @tristan_gervais

: @tristan_gervais Midnight Maple: @midnight_maple

Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-04-24-episode122-Liz-Drew-and-Tristan-Gervais.mp3 (50 MB, 54m28s, episode 122)

Index



Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio will soon be available!

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m45s Beautiful Waterloo Day

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Midnight Maple 4m06s Talking about Beautiful Waterloo Day, about university life. Taking a road trip to California, in pursuit of engineering jobs. Tristan has some recorded music, not yet available to the public. Experimental stuff, synthesizers and software. Liz hasn’t recorded anything yet, she’s only been playing guitar for about a year. Tristan has been designing and building modular synthesizers, and even sold some! Liz paints, plays music, and writes. Just music, not poetry or books. Liz puts down the music first, chords first, then melody, then words. Liz has only been writing music for a year, too. Talking about the chords in Beautiful Waterloo Day. It took about six hours for the first draft, maybe fifteen hours total. But Liz is not a perfectionist. Liz introduces the next song, with lyrics by David Andreasen, Tristan did the guitar work, Liz wrote the melody. 16m05s May Flowers

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Midnight Maple 19m58s This is a recent song, written in the last month. Talking about influences in song writing: life, love, and personal experience. Liz’s mom, singer Jacquie Drew, had a motorcycle accident this summer, so Liz designed an obstacle detection system for motorcycles, and went to Death Valley to test it. The beauty of Death Valley inspired the next song. 24m11s Death Valley

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Midnight Maple 27m17s Liz tells us more about mechatronics, part of robotics, including mechanical, electrical, and software engineering. Liz uses the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT a lot. It’s OK for engineering where answers are clear, maybe not so much for politics or social studies. Professors are (mostly) not going to be replaced, ChatGPT doesn’t have the human touch. ChatGPT is not so good at writing music. And there’s the ethics: Is ChatGPT stealing content? And what about autonomous vehicles? 36m52s Waves

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Midnight Maple 40m36s Liz has written four songs in the first year of playing guitar; where does she get her talent? Her mom, Jacquie Drew, has offered support and ideas for songs. Tristan gets his musical influence from his dad. Liz has played at several Open Mic nights in Toronto and Waterloo. Liz and Tristan have just created Midnight Maple, the name under which they perform. They’ve got a recording setup, and will be sending some new songs to Radio Waterloo! Now that exams are over they’ll be concentrating on music. Then they’re road-tripping to California, destination Silicon Valley. Tristan will be designing hardware for robotic vacuum cleaners guided by sensors and AI, so it doesn’t bump into walls. Liz is taking it easy at first, but will also be working in engineering. They’ll be coming back in June for convocation, we’ll catch up with them then. 53m29s Bob gives the end credits while Liz and Tristan play us out.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 24 April 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.