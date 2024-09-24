CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 24 September 2024 with The Once

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!



Andy Dale (a man with a moustache and wearing dark coat and a baseball cap with the word "Birdie" sitting at a microphone looking to the side)
Andy Dale

Phil Churchill and Geraldine Hollett ( a man with a full ginger beard wearing a pink zippered sweatshirt and a green baseball cap, and a woman laughing into the camera wearing a brown top with a bright knitted pattern)
Phil Churchill and Geraldine Hollett

Show Notes

Andy, Phil, and Geraldine of The Once talk to Bob Jonkman about music, philosophy, and their upcoming concert at Emmanuel United Church.

The interview starts at 2m13s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast


Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-23-episode168-The-Once.mp3 (57MB, 1h02m33s, episode 168)

Index

Index in progress, stay tuned!


Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
16m12s South Side Out Here The Once (illustration of a blue night sky with many stars, and silhouettes of trees in the foreground)
Out Here 		The Once
16m12s Lost Are Found Out Here The Once (illustration of a blue night sky with many stars, and silhouettes of trees in the foreground)
Out Here 		The Once
34m55s Open Road Out Here The Once (illustration of a blue night sky with many stars, and silhouettes of trees in the foreground)
Out Here 		The Once
57m41s Before You Land Out Here The Once (illustration of a blue night sky with many stars, and silhouettes of trees in the foreground)
Out Here 		The Once

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Video

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

