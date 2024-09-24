CKMS Community Connections for 24 September 2024 with The Once

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!
Show Notes
Andy, Phil, and Geraldine of The Once talk to Bob Jonkman about music, philosophy, and their upcoming concert at Emmanuel United Church.
The interview starts at 2m13s.
Online:
- Website: http://www.theonce.ca/
- Twitter (X): The Once (@theonceband) | Twitter
- Facebook: The Once (@TheOnceBand) | Facebook
- Instagram: The Once Band (@theonceband) | Instagram
- YouTube: The Once (@TheOnce) | YouTube
- Vimeo: The Once | Vimeo
- SoundCloud: The Once | SoundCloud
- Spotify: The Once | Spotify
-
E-mail: nowtheonce@gmail.com
Upcoming Events
-
Emmanuel United Church Concert Series
- When: 7:00pm Tuesday 24 September 2024
- Where: Emmanuel United Church
- Location: 22 Bridgeport Road West, Waterloo Map
- Tickets: https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/48191/
- Cost: General Admission: $28.25 + fees; Students: $16.95 + fees; $35.00 at the door.
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-23-episode168-The-Once.mp3 (57MB, 1h02m33s, episode 168)
Index
Index in progress, stay tuned!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|16m12s
|South Side
|
Out Here
|The Once
|16m12s
|Lost Are Found
|
Out Here
|The Once
|34m55s
|Open Road
|
Out Here
|The Once
|57m41s
|Before You Land
|
Out Here
|The Once
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 23 September 2024 (YouTube)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.