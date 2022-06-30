CKMS Community Connections for 27 June 2022 with Woody Woodburn

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!
Show Notes
Woody Woodburn joins Bob Jonkman in the studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance and interview.
The interview starts at 4m05s.
Online:
- Website: https://woodywoodburn.ca/
- Twitter: @Woodywoodburn12 | Twitter
- Facebook: Woody Woodburn Music | Facebook
- Instagram: @woodywoodburn12 | Instagram
- YouTube: Woody Woodburn | YouTube
- Bandcamp: Woody Woodburn | Bandcamp
- Spotify: Woody Woodburn | Spotify
- E-mail: info@woodywoodburn.ca
- Phone: +1‑519‑555‑5555
Upcoming Events
-
Rich Uncle Tavern
When: 8:30pm to 11:30pm, Friday, 1 July 2022
Where: Rich Uncle Tavern
Location: 45 King Street West, Kitchener, Ontario Map 1
Website: https://woodywoodburn.ca/go/events/4598450
-
The Falls Road Pub
When: 8:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday, 2 July 2022
Where: The Falls Pub
Location: 296 Victoria Street North, Kitchener Ontario Map 2
Website: https://woodywoodburn.ca/go/events/4619685
-
Stonewalls
When: 8:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday, 2 July 2022
Where: Stonewall’s Restaurant
Location: 339 York Boulevard, Hamilton, Ontario Map 3
Website: https://woodywoodburn.ca/go/events/4639921
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-06-27-episode098.mp3 (53 MB, 58m00s, episode 098)
Index
Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio available soon!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m45s
|Better Man Today
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Woody Woodburn
|4m05s
|
The music scene in Rockwood, with Ian Reid. Better Man Today is about Woody’s jump into full-time music writing and performance at the age of 44. The album ideas came from the process of thinking about leaving his day job. The songs were written with Matt and Chris Gormley. The album’s six songs were written in three days by Woody, Matt, and Chris at a cottage retreat. The producer is Carl Jennings of Freedom Train. The four are amazing on stage, but most of Woody’s performances are solo.
Woody held Drive-in concerts during the pandemic with EJSE Studio and Anthony Andrews of Party Cinemas. Headlining Jim Cuddy, and bringing local talent like Sohayla Smith, whos’ been featured on Radio Waterloo‘s Musician’s FAQ. Woody also did online concerts with Zoom for Weight Watchers, which really expanded his fan base. Covid was successful in that regard; Woody lets the universe look after things. Live concerts are a different thing, but some of the same people are in the audience — Woody met some people in person that he’s previously met online. Playing upcoming concerts in Kitchener for the first time at Rich Uncle Tavern and Fall’s Road Pub.
Introducing I Am Enough, which was originally labelled Am I Enough?. One of the few songs Woody wrote solo. This should be out in a seven-song collection in October or November; just awaiting the submission process from FACTOR.
|19m07s
|I Am Enough
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Woody Woodburn
|22m55s
|
The last line of the song answers the question “Am I Enough?”. Woody doesn’t read music, but works with musicians who are fluent in music, and they write their own parts. The songs benefit from the extra creative input. Woody did learn to read music twice before, but his passion is singing and writing, not musical theory. Carl Jennings is Woody’s musical producer at Westmoreland Studios who drills Woody through vocal takes and who is an amazing bass player.
Upcoming gigs in Kitchener are solo, but on 8 July 2022 at Stonewall’s Restaurant the gig is a trio with Matt and Chris Gormley. Woody has been very busy now that post-Covid bookings are coming back. Playing nursing homes, other gigs, sometimes six or seven a week. Much more fulfilling to work for yourself playing music than being at an office job. Russell Scott helped Woody make the decision to be a musician full-time, along with the support of Woody’s wife.
There is Woody Woodburn merchandise: The Woody Hoodie! The VW microbus artwork is by Woody’s uncle, and there’s musical merch too. The merch is a small part of the revenue stream, the gigs are the main income. Woody hasn’t fully accepted that people want to wear his logo and merchandise, although he’s coming around to telling people they might enjoy his music. There’s some streaming revenue, all done through CD-Baby, which also does social media posting, distributing to other outlets. Woody is quite happy to get his music heard by other people on free streaming sites. People are buying CDs and probably don’t even have a CD player, but they’re supporting Woody’s music.
Introducing Dad, released on Father’s Day for Woody’s dad.
|37m04s
|Dad
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Woody Woodburn
|39m54s
|
A tough song for Woody to get through, but Woody’s Dad is his biggest fan. Woody varies his set list depending on the crowd’s vibe, sometimes Dad is an opener, sometimes it’s a finale. Woody can gauge the vibe by audience response, people coming up and talking. Every venue is different, even when the audience is unresponsive Woody approaches it by believing something amazing will happen, and it usually does. Some gigs are for playing the bills, and Woody plays cover songs the audience knows. But Woody tells the story of quitting his day job, and here’s the song he wrote about it. And Woody puts his own spin on cover songs.
Is Better Man Today a concept album? In theory; it’s about what’s important in life. Most of the songs come from Woody’s experiences, the feelings from within. But there’s one different song, a party song on the EP, but it’s still a meaningful song about the writing trip to the cottage. Woody doesn’t write traditional love songs. There is a theme that runs through all songs. The party song is Bottle of Rum.
|48m53s
|Bottle of Rum
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Woody Woodburn
|50m58s
|
This sure sounds like a Cape Breton traditional song. Woody has a family connection to Cape Breton — people here ask “Are you from the East Coast?” but people there say “You’re not from around here…”
Woody broke a guitar string playing Bottle of Rum, the weather, humidity and air conditioning isn’t good for guitars. Woody’s guitar needs some service from Folkway Music, Woody’s guitar shop.
Woody’s music room is sparse, other rooms are in use for other things. Woody wants to have a proper at-home studio. There’s a piano, but Woody’s only had one piano lessons from local musician Andrea LeBlanc of My Living Room Live.
Woody covers his upcoming events, several at breweries which have become popular recently. Then Woody plays some music to take us out while Bob gives the end credits.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Footage
Bonus Footage coming soon!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.