CKMS Community Connections for 27 June 2022 with Woody Woodburn

4m05s

The music scene in Rockwood, with Ian Reid. Better Man Today is about Woody’s jump into full-time music writing and performance at the age of 44. The album ideas came from the process of thinking about leaving his day job. The songs were written with Matt and Chris Gormley. The album’s six songs were written in three days by Woody, Matt, and Chris at a cottage retreat. The producer is Carl Jennings of Freedom Train. The four are amazing on stage, but most of Woody’s performances are solo. Woody held Drive-in concerts during the pandemic with EJSE Studio and Anthony Andrews of Party Cinemas. Headlining Jim Cuddy, and bringing local talent like Sohayla Smith, whos’ been featured on Radio Waterloo‘s Musician’s FAQ. Woody also did online concerts with Zoom for Weight Watchers, which really expanded his fan base. Covid was successful in that regard; Woody lets the universe look after things. Live concerts are a different thing, but some of the same people are in the audience — Woody met some people in person that he’s previously met online. Playing upcoming concerts in Kitchener for the first time at Rich Uncle Tavern and Fall’s Road Pub. Introducing I Am Enough, which was originally labelled Am I Enough?. One of the few songs Woody wrote solo. This should be out in a seven-song collection in October or November; just awaiting the submission process from FACTOR.