CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2019

Show Notes

Music

00m00s: Get Out — Anela and the Early Hours https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnelaAndTheEarlyHours/

— Anela and the Early Hours https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnelaAndTheEarlyHours/ 02m55s: Broken Man — Said The Whale https://saidthewhale.com/

— Said The Whale https://saidthewhale.com/ 15m58s: Terror — Wintersleep http://www.wintersleep.com/

— Wintersleep http://www.wintersleep.com/ 20m02s: Waves — Wintersleep

— Wintersleep 25m14s: Come Down — Boreal Kinship https://www.borealkinship.com/

— Boreal Kinship https://www.borealkinship.com/ 44m08s: Promise — Odonis Odonis http://www.odonisodonis.com/

— Odonis Odonis http://www.odonisodonis.com/ 51m44s: Alright — High (Richard Howard) https://thisbandishigh.bandcamp.com/

— High (Richard Howard) https://thisbandishigh.bandcamp.com/ 55m09s: Bye (High Pt. II) — High (Richard Howard)

— High (Richard Howard) 57m21s: Cuidad Hembra (La Habana) — Alex Cuba and Kelvis Ochoa http://alexcuba.com

— Alex Cuba and Kelvis Ochoa http://alexcuba.com 1h03m29s: Tell Me Something Someone — Tommy Jones https://www.tommyjoneshq.com/

— Tommy Jones https://www.tommyjoneshq.com/ 1h07m31s: My Dear — Tommy Jones

— Tommy Jones 1h33m34s: Top of the Tops — Language Arts http://language-arts.net/

— Language Arts http://language-arts.net/ 1h37m10s: Par Amour — Lya https://www.facebook.com/lyasingerofficiel/

— Lya https://www.facebook.com/lyasingerofficiel/ 1h43m10s: One Gig Hard Drive — Kitty and the Rooster http://www.kittyandtherooster.com/

— Kitty and the Rooster http://www.kittyandtherooster.com/ 1h47m04s: Water This Living Hour — www.livinghourband.com

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-04-29.mp3 (163 MBytes, 1h58m48s)

