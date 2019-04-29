CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2019

Show Notes
- 32m17s: Waterloo Region Health Coalition
- WRHC on Meetup.com
- WRHC on Facebook
- Rally at Queen’s Park
Tuesday, 30 April 2019
Buses leave from Waterloo Town Square at 9:30am, returning at 3:30pm
For more information please contact:
Jim Stewart: 519-588-5841
Riani De Wit: 226-606-1623
E-mail: waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com
- 39m45s: May 1st General Strike Against Ford – KW, Cambridge and Guelph (Facebook)
Hosted by the KWCG Hippies
Wednesday, 1 May 2019 at 12:00noon to 4:00pm
Kitchener City Hall, 200 King Street West
- 48m34s: Unsettling Canada by Arthur Manuel and Grand Chief Ronald M. Derrickson
Introduction, excerpt and review at Canada Must Read: The Reconciliation Manifesto Edition.
- 1h12m07s: Interview with Nebai Tecleab, a Business Development Associate from Intercast Staffing.
- 1h51m05s: KWPeace.ca Community Calendar
Music
- 00m00s: Get Out — Anela and the Early Hours https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnelaAndTheEarlyHours/
- 02m55s: Broken Man — Said The Whale https://saidthewhale.com/
- 15m58s: Terror — Wintersleep http://www.wintersleep.com/
- 20m02s: Waves — Wintersleep
- 25m14s: Come Down — Boreal Kinship https://www.borealkinship.com/
- 44m08s: Promise — Odonis Odonis http://www.odonisodonis.com/
- 51m44s: Alright — High (Richard Howard) https://thisbandishigh.bandcamp.com/
- 55m09s: Bye (High Pt. II) — High (Richard Howard)
- 57m21s: Cuidad Hembra (La Habana) — Alex Cuba and Kelvis Ochoa http://alexcuba.com
- 1h03m29s: Tell Me Something Someone — Tommy Jones https://www.tommyjoneshq.com/
- 1h07m31s: My Dear — Tommy Jones
- 1h33m34s: Top of the Tops — Language Arts http://language-arts.net/
- 1h37m10s: Par Amour — Lya https://www.facebook.com/lyasingerofficiel/
- 1h43m10s: One Gig Hard Drive — Kitty and the Rooster http://www.kittyandtherooster.com/
- 1h47m04s: Water This Living Hour — www.livinghourband.com
Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-04-29.mp3 (163 MBytes, 1h58m48s)
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!