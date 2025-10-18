CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 29 August 2025 – Lori Crewe and Sandra Edmonson of Back-To-Basics

Two women wearing headphones and sitting at microphones, both smiling at the camera.
Sandra Edmonson and Lori Crewe

Lori Crewe and Sandra Edmonson talk to Bob Jonkman about the upcoming Back-To-Basics Symposium on Saturday 18 October 2025.

The interview starts at 4m25s.

Online:

Back-to-Basics Symposium Learn traditional skills to lead a simpler, healthier and more self-sufficient life. The one-day event includes presentations by community experts in: Sourdough Bread Making / Growing Food in Hard Times / Pressure Canning / Herbal Medicine Making / The Art of Tallow Making Cost: $45 per person and includes lunch Saturday, October 18, 2025 10am to 4pm Roseville Community Center 3195 Roseville Road, Ayr Register at: castandcrewe.com/symposium Questions? b2bsymposium@gmail.com Sponsored in part by Cast & Crewe Photography / Film
