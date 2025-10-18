CKMS Community Connections for 29 August 2025 – Lori Crewe and Sandra Edmonson of Back-To-Basics

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!
Show Notes
Lori Crewe and Sandra Edmonson talk to Bob Jonkman about the upcoming Back-To-Basics Symposium on Saturday 18 October 2025.
The interview starts at 4m25s.
Online:
- Website: https://www.castandcrewe.com/symposium
- Facebook: Back-To-Basics Symposium | Facebook
- Instagram: Back-To-Basics Symposium (@b2bsymposium) | Instagram
- E-mail: b2bsymposium@gmail.com
- Phone: +1‑519‑222‑4183
Upcoming Events
-
Back-to-Basics Symposium
- When: 10:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday 18 October 2025
- Where: Roseville Community Centre
- Location: 3195 Roseville Road, Ayr, Ontario Map
- Website: https://www.castandcrewe.com/symposium
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-08-29-episode214b-lori-crewe-and-sandra-edmonson-of-back-to-basics.mp3 (47 MB, 50m47s, episode 214b)
Index
Index in progress, stay tuned!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m52s
|A Matter of Fate
|
Golen Kazzian
|Golen Kazzian
|28m52s
|Address Them
|
Golen Kazzian
|Golen Kazzian
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 29 August 2025, 253 MB (Radio Waterloo video)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.