CKMS Community Connections for 29 July 2024: CanCon for SOCAN

Show Notes

No guests today, but CKMS-FM is being audited by Licensed to Play | 2024 SOCANSOCAN this week. That’s actually a good thing, because that’s how SOCAN determines which musicians get how much royalties. So today we’re pumping up the volume on KWCon (musicians from Waterloo Region) and CanCon (musicians from other parts of Canada). Let us know when the money starts rolling in!

–Bob.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-07-29-episode163-CanCon-for-SOCAN.mp3 (53 MB, 58m15s, episode 163)

Index

Time Title Artist Album
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc Steve Todd CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections
0m31s Video Video Cameronoise Cameronoise - Songs From the Big Chore (colourful abstract geometrical figures on a bright pink background)Songs From the Big Chore
3m26s So Fake Brandon Szabo So FakeBrandon Szabo(B&W image of a sun rising over a planet)2
5m34s Solar Wind The Saskatones The Saskatones | Mercury (three beige aliens with their backs towards the camera are looking at a galactic cloud in the background)Mercury
8m11s 770 Acres Steve Todd 770 Acres - Steve Todd (gold and black letters, with a picture of Steve Todd in a field, wearing a black Stetson hat and black T-shirt and playing guitar)
(single)
11m54s No Deal Sha’kayla Bold? (photo of Sha'kayla on a red background)
Single
15m32s Full Tank of Gas The Whythouse Full Tank of Gas - The Whythouse (a man facing a jacked-up pickup truck, a smiling woman standing beside the truck)Single
19m06s Hide & Seek Courtney Wolfe Hide & Seek - Courtney Wolfe (illustration of a woman facing the sun rising over a mountain in the distance)Single
22m21s computer 11 Impedance of Free Space Impedance of Free Space - comuputer (photo of a 5 1/4" diskette in a sleeve; the diskette has a label showing the name and track list)Computer
25m33s Viva México Rick Marshall Viva México | Rick Marshall (photo of a man wearing a Stetson hat kicking at the sand he's standing in)Single
31m25s Empty Home Paige Warner (Paige Warner wearing a pink gown with a cape, standing in front of wooden doors in an old-looking building)Bitter / Sweet
34m41s Let ME In The Longfellows Don't Be A Sucker, Swallow This (black letters on a pink background, pink letters on a blob of green)Don’t Be a Sucker – Swallow This
38m35s Rumple Foreskin The Minitures
41m41s Don’t Touch Me There Strange Days
45m57s Frankly Scarlet, My Dear Kevin McLellan
50m41s Laid to Waste Fracture Fracture | Chaos Alchemy (painting of a skeleton wearing a red hood, looking over a cliff on which hundreds of people are walking towards a castle at the edge; the castle entrance is a large skull. A red sun hangs low in the sky)Chaos Alchemy
54m46s CCCtheme Extro Credits with music Bob Jonkman and Steve Todd CKMS Community Connections
55m51s Dream Away Paintbox Don't Be A Sucker, Swallow This (black letters on a pink background, pink letters on a blob of green)Don’t Be a Sucker – Swallow This

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video


Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 29 July 2024 (YouTube)

The YouTube video is missing audio during some of the screenshots; you can blame the show host for that. The video will be replaced soon with one that has complete audio! In the meantime, you can listen to the podcast for uninterrupted music.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

