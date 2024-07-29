CKMS Community Connections for 29 July 2024: CanCon for SOCAN

Show Notes



No guests today, but CKMS-FM is being audited by SOCAN this week. That’s actually a good thing, because that’s how SOCAN determines which musicians get how much royalties. So today we’re pumping up the volume on KWCon (musicians from Waterloo Region) and CanCon (musicians from other parts of Canada). Let us know when the money starts rolling in!

–Bob.

Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-07-29-episode163-CanCon-for-SOCAN.mp3 (53 MB, 58m15s, episode 163)

Index



CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video







Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 29 July 2024 (YouTube )

The YouTube video is missing audio during some of the screenshots; you can blame the show host for that. The video will be replaced soon with one that has complete audio! In the meantime, you can listen to the podcast for uninterrupted music.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.