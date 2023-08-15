CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 3 July 2023: Nick Bordman with Caleb Khuu

Show Notes

Nick Bordman (a man wearing headphones over a cowboy-style hat, red shirt and denim vest sitting at two microphones in front of acoustic tiling)
Nick Bordman
Caleb Khuu (a man with glasses and dark hair wearing headphones and playing the guitar. His left hand is bending the strings on the fretboard)
Caleb Khuu

Nick Bordman, accompanied by Caleb Khuu, gives a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance, and talks to Bob Jonkman about touring, recording, performing, and songwriting.

Caleb Khuu appeared on CKMS Community Connections on 14 April 2023.

The interview starts at 3m48s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-07-03-episode132-Nick-Bordman-with-Caleb-Khuu.mp3 (54.7 MB, 56m54s, episode 132)

Index

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m48s Tread Lightly CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio 		Nick Bordman
3m48s Talking about the genre of Country Music, and country music venues in Waterloo Region. Re-recording Tread Lightly , the first song Nick ever wrote with Matt Koebel; how it’s changed since the first recording. Talking about Nick’s recently completed tour, including the Horseshoe Tavern. Touring with The Boogie Boy Band, but there are session players on Nick’s studio recordings. Talking about the modern way of recording, session musicians record their tracks in their own studios, send them in, and the producer assembles them in the DAW, the Digital Audio Workstation. Nick tells us his songwriting technique: Inspiration from the outdoors.
13m04s Home CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio 		Nick Bordman
16m17s Talking about the origins of Home and the origins of Nick Bordman, and how he might develop in the future. Music is a full-time career for Nick, he feels lucky to have stumbled into the opportunities he’s had. He’s an old soul, getting compared to the country singers someone’s grandma might have listened to. Nick tells us how he met Caleb, just walking past Caleb’s band in the street. Caleb says playing everything from country to jazz is not such a big stretch. Talking about playlists on streaming services, and how to market to streamers and viewers.
27m32s Take Out Some Insurance CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio 		Nick Bordman
30m29s Take Out Some Insurance is a Jimmy Reed cover, Nick has only performed it live. Nick performs other songs with a bit of a yodel to them, Hank Williams’s Your Cheatin’ Heart. Nick has worked some vocal teachers, including Amanda Kind. Also talking about the Seneca College program, Independent Songwriting and Performance.
37m03s Words first, or music first? Nick writes the words first, he has an idea for a story, some phrasing, then calls up collaborators to put the music to words. Sometimes that changes the words. Nick composes on guitar (so does Caleb), he doesn’t get along with piano. Talking about the process of songwriting from lyrics and music to production and recording. Nick has at least five songs he’s working on now. The EP of that should be coming out soon.
40m46s Beam Blues CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio 		Nick Bordman
44m52s Listening to the lyrics in Beam Blues. Listing some upcoming shows, and Nick’s contact information and social media accounts. Talking about an audience not paying attention to the music at some gigs. Getting subs for the band, and sessions musicians for recording. Caleb tells us about doing session work. Talking about ever-changing technology in recording.
54m11s Movin’ On Over CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio 		Nick Bordman
56m15s Bob gives the end credits, and Caleb Khuu plays us out.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 3 July 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BY Creative Commons Attribution Only license.

