CKMS Community Connections for 3 July 2023: Nick Bordman with Caleb Khuu

Nick Bordman, accompanied by Caleb Khuu, gives a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance, and talks to Bob Jonkman about touring, recording, performing, and songwriting.

Caleb Khuu appeared on CKMS Community Connections on 14 April 2023.

The interview starts at 3m48s.

Country by The Creek

with Paige Rutledge and Amanda Kind When : 6:00pm-9:00pm Saturday 26 August 2023 Where : Waterloo Park Bandshell Location : 100 Westmount Road North, Waterloo Map Website : Tickets $20 https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/country-by-the-creek-tickets-663073469597



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-07-03-episode132-Nick-Bordman-with-Caleb-Khuu.mp3 (54.7 MB, 56m54s, episode 132)

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m48s Tread Lightly

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Nick Bordman 3m48s Talking about the genre of Country Music, and country music venues in Waterloo Region. Re-recording Tread Lightly , the first song Nick ever wrote with Matt Koebel; how it’s changed since the first recording. Talking about Nick’s recently completed tour, including the Horseshoe Tavern. Touring with The Boogie Boy Band, but there are session players on Nick’s studio recordings. Talking about the modern way of recording, session musicians record their tracks in their own studios, send them in, and the producer assembles them in the DAW, the Digital Audio Workstation. Nick tells us his songwriting technique: Inspiration from the outdoors. 13m04s Home

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Nick Bordman 16m17s Talking about the origins of Home and the origins of Nick Bordman, and how he might develop in the future. Music is a full-time career for Nick, he feels lucky to have stumbled into the opportunities he’s had. He’s an old soul, getting compared to the country singers someone’s grandma might have listened to. Nick tells us how he met Caleb, just walking past Caleb’s band in the street. Caleb says playing everything from country to jazz is not such a big stretch. Talking about playlists on streaming services, and how to market to streamers and viewers. 27m32s Take Out Some Insurance

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Nick Bordman 30m29s Take Out Some Insurance is a Jimmy Reed cover, Nick has only performed it live. Nick performs other songs with a bit of a yodel to them, Hank Williams’s Your Cheatin’ Heart. Nick has worked some vocal teachers, including Amanda Kind. Also talking about the Seneca College program, Independent Songwriting and Performance. 37m03s Words first, or music first? Nick writes the words first, he has an idea for a story, some phrasing, then calls up collaborators to put the music to words. Sometimes that changes the words. Nick composes on guitar (so does Caleb), he doesn’t get along with piano. Talking about the process of songwriting from lyrics and music to production and recording. Nick has at least five songs he’s working on now. The EP of that should be coming out soon. 40m46s Beam Blues

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Nick Bordman 44m52s Listening to the lyrics in Beam Blues. Listing some upcoming shows, and Nick’s contact information and social media accounts. Talking about an audience not paying attention to the music at some gigs. Getting subs for the band, and sessions musicians for recording. Caleb tells us about doing session work. Talking about ever-changing technology in recording. 54m11s Movin’ On Over

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Nick Bordman 56m15s Bob gives the end credits, and Caleb Khuu plays us out.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 3 July 2023

