CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 3 June 2019 with Kate Crozier, Charlene Le Duc, and Aleksandra Petrovic Graonic

More Show Notes and Music List to come!

On Monday, 3 June 2019 Yenny Stronge and Bob Jonkman interviewed Kate Crozier from Community Justice Initiatives, Charlene Le Duc of the Summer Lights Festival, and Aleksandra Petrovic Graonic, Executive Director of the Social Development Centre Waterloo Region. In between we managed to play some brand new Canadian Content music!

Show Notes

Kate Crozier
Kate Crozier

Kate Crozier, CJI



Summer Lights Festival logo

Charlene Le Duc, SLF



Aleksandra Petrovic Graonic
Aleksandra Petrovic Graonic

Aleksandra Petrovic Graonic, SDCWR

Music List

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-06-03.mp3 (110 MiBytes, 2h00m15s)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Bonus Footage!

YouTube: Community Connections for 3 June 2019
This is the anti-radio — all pictures, no sound!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

