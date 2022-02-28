CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 4 March 2022: New Music

Show Notes

(a curved staff of music surrounding another wavy staff )

Another music show as I continue to dig through my e-mail from last year. Today we have more recent releases, as I skim off the top layer of my InBox. No podcast, so if you want to listen to these tracks at your whim, click on the links for the artists and buy their music!

The studio remains closed, putting a crimp in getting musicians and community members in for interviews. Web conferences just don’t feel like real radio…

This is a repeat of the show from Monday, 28 February 2022.

–Bob.

Music Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m44s Happy Waltz Tim McInnes | Selfie (headshot of Tim McInnes laughing, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses)
Selfie		 Tim McInnes
2m45s Nada Song
4m45s Music Box Waltz
7m33s Texas Girl at the Funeral of Her Father (3/4 reverse photo of Rose Brokenshire against a cloudy sky)
(single)		 Rose Brokenshire
10m13s Digital Dreams Digital Dreams (Melotika gestures towards the camera, cartoon illustration of an alien on the left)
(single)		 Melotika
13m21s Low Down Assorted Affair | Listen (neon tube outline of a guitar on purple/blue background)
Listen		 Assorted Affair
18m14s Saturday Afternoon
22m38s In This Moment
26m40s Abundant Bank Persona | Chris Cachia (purple ski mask on a teal background)
Persona		 Chris Cachia
29m54s Prowler Position
33m34s Enduring Witness
36m17s Raw Shank
40m24s Mighty Bomb Jack
42m47s Pandemical Madness
50m26s Papyrus Code
50m26s Highness Bow
54m21s Extro & Credits
55m22s Ghost Truce | - unentitled - (white lettering in the style of spray grafiti on a background of coloured horizontal stripes)
unentitled		 Truce

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

