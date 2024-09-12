CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 9 September 2024 with Sohayla Smith

Leave a comment



Sohayla Smith (a woman with long dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the sitting at a microphone and holding a guitar laughs at the camera)
Sohayla Smith
Daniel Dumas (a man with a beard wearing a white T-shirt laughs towards the camera. A microphone with a teal mic sock and the corner of a music stand are in the foreground)
Daniel Dumas

Tristan Jensen (a man with black hair and beard wearing a dark blue zip-up, playing guitar and bending the strings on the fretboard)
Tristan Jensen

Show Notes

Sohayla Smith is in the CKMS-FM studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance! She talks to Bob Jonkman about her studio work, the instruments she plays, the values she’s teaching her son, cover songs, ideas for an upcoming tour, and the Soup Haus soup kitchen she organizes.

The interview starts at 4m04s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-09-episode167-Sohayla-Smith.mp3 (52 MB, 56m50s, episode 167)

Index

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m43s One Sweet Thing Sohayla Smith (a woman with dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the camera. A microphone hangs at the top right)
In-Studio Performance 		Sohayla Smith
4m04s Sohayla tells us about One Sweet Thing, and Bob welcomes Sohayla to the studio. Sohayla introduces her band members, Tristan Jensen on guitar and Daniel Dumas on cajone and shaker. Missing is Tyler Reed, who plays bass. Sohayla tells us a bit about her studio work at Villa Sound in Singhampton with Adam Fair. Talking about Sohayla’s work during the Covid lockdowns.
11m12s Talking about the fiddle contests in Shelburne. But the fiddle fest no longer exists, now it’s a music festival. Sohayla plays fiddle on some of her songs, but sometimes hires a fiddle player. Sohayla is a multi-instrumentalist, playing everything except the didgeridoo.
13m59s Sohayla introduces Better Man.
14m28s Better Man Sohayla Smith (a woman with dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the camera. A microphone hangs at the top right)
In-Studio Performance 		Sohayla Smith
17m31s Talking about the purpose of Better Man, why Sohayla chooses those themes. Talking about raising her son to have the values expressed in the song.
21m02s Sohayla toured out East in 2019 and New York in 2018. Now she’s looking to play the smaller halls in Ontario, performances in house concerts, &c.
22m53s Talking about playing covers of songs by other musicians. Sohayla tells us about In The Heather by Noah Zacharin (who was Sohayla’s teacher), and Little Things by Colin Cripps.
27m46s In The Heather Sohayla Smith (a woman with dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the camera. A microphone hangs at the top right)
In-Studio Performance 		Sohayla Smith
31m42s Adding the first verse at the end. Sohayla’s signature songwriting technique?
32m54s Sohayla runs a soup kitchen in Shelburne, Ontario called Soup Haus. She did a TED talk on Soup Haus called No Strings Attached – Need, and the Art of Giving. The principle behind the soup kitchen is that when you don’t have enough, it is hard and feels bad to ask for help; Instead the goal is to offer help or food before people need to ask. Sohayla has done this every Sunday for five years. And now there is a songwriter’s round after the supper for musicians who want to learn about songwriting and have a community. Bob mentions that in Kitchener there is Food Not Bombs (with international roots) offering food at Kitchener City Hall every Saturday at 4:30pm; the St. John’s Kitchen, currently in St. John’s church at 23 Water Street North in Kitchener weekdays at Noon, and the Tiny Home Takeout at St. Mary’s Church, 56 Duke Street West, Tuesday to Saturday 5:00pm to 6:30pm. At Soup Haus no-one gets paid. It’s all volunteers — sometimes the dinner guests become volunteers. There may be as many as 12 volunteers, and once up to 80 guests! But 18 to 25 guests is more usual. Talking about people’s needs, and other things Sohayla has done to help her community.
41m24s Introducing the next song, Bad Boys. It was picked up by Sirius XM. Sohayla wrote this a long time ago, and got it recorded just recently. Bad Boys is the other side to Better Man.
42m22s Bad Boys Sohayla Smith (a woman with dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the camera. A microphone hangs at the top right)
In-Studio Performance 		Sohayla Smith
44m58s Bad Boys was released at the start of August. Now Sohayla is working on a Blues album. It’s going slow… She’s also working on a Christian song, but that’s not part of the Blues album. The songs have been written for a long time, and played in performance, but never recorded. There may be a Blues tour, maybe combined with the small venues tour. Or maybe not. Kitchener has lots of small (and big) Blues venues, and the big Blues Festival. Sohayla hasn’t played in her home town. Daniel is helping Sohayla book the venues.
52m51s Sohayla doesn’t remember any upcoming performances, but she’s doing some studio work. She’ll be playing for her students’ recital. But she e-mailed a list of upcoming concerts (under Events).
54m39s Bob gives the end credits.
55m11s Ain’t Enough Love, Ain’t Enough Money Sohayla Smith (a woman with dark hair with bright red ends laughs towards the camera. A microphone hangs at the top right)
In-Studio Performance 		Sohayla Smith

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 9 September 2024 (YouTube)

Photo Gallery

CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo Community Connections Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm Sohayla Smith I'll be live on air on Community Connections on CKMS in Kitchener-Waterloo at 11am! Tune in! (photo of Sohayla Smith on the right, and another photo of Sohayla, Tristan Jensen, and Daniel Dumas driving in a van)
 

Sohayla Smith, Daniel Dumas, Tristan Jensen and Bob Jonkman (adjusting a mixing board) in the CKMS-FM studio.
In the studio!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.