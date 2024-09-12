CKMS Community Connections for 9 September 2024 with Sohayla Smith







Sohayla Smith is in the CKMS-FM studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance! She talks to Bob Jonkman about her studio work, the instruments she plays, the values she’s teaching her son, cover songs, ideas for an upcoming tour, and the Soup Haus soup kitchen she organizes.

The interview starts at 4m04s.

Field To Fork — Farm Tour and Dinner Experience

When : 4:30pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 14 September 2024 Where : Lennox Farm Location : 518024 Dufferin County Road 124

Melancthon Map 1 Website : https://lennoxfarm.ca/product/field-to-fork-farm-tour-and-dinner-experience-september-14/ Cost : $130

Rapscallion (Seafood Boil)

When : 24 September 2024 Where : Rapscallion & Co. Location : 178 James Street North, Hamilton Map 2 Website : https://rapandco.ca/special-events/2024/8/31/east-coast-seafood-boil-september-24 Cost : $80 + tax and gratuity Reservations required.

Field To Fork — Farm Tour and Dinner Experience

When : 4:30pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 5 October 2024 Where : Lennox Farm Location : 518024 Dufferin County Road 124

Melancthon Map 3 Website : https://lennoxfarm.ca/product/field-to-fork-farm-tour-and-dinner-experience-october-5/ Cost : $130



Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-09-episode167-Sohayla-Smith.mp3 (52 MB, 56m50s, episode 167)

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

