CKMS Community Connections for 9 September 2024 with Sohayla Smith

Show Notes
Sohayla Smith is in the CKMS-FM studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance! She talks to Bob Jonkman about her studio work, the instruments she plays, the values she’s teaching her son, cover songs, ideas for an upcoming tour, and the Soup Haus soup kitchen she organizes.
The interview starts at 4m04s.
Online:
- Website: http://sohaylasmith.com/
- Fediverse: Sohayla Smith (@sohaylasmith@threads.net) | Fediverse
- Twitter (X): Sohayla Smith (@SohaylaSmith) | Twitter
- Facebook: Sohayla Smith (@SohaylaSmith) | Facebook
- Instagram: Sohayla Smith (@sohaylasmith) | Instagram
- YouTube: Sohayla Smith (@sohayla) | YouTube
- TikTok: Sohayla Smith (@sohaylasmith) | TikTok
- SoundCloud: Sohayla Smith | SoundCloud
- Spotify: Sohayla Smith | Spotify
Upcoming Events
-
Field To Fork — Farm Tour and Dinner Experience
- When: 4:30pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 14 September 2024
- Where: Lennox Farm
- Location: 518024 Dufferin County Road 124
Melancthon Map 1
- Website: https://lennoxfarm.ca/product/field-to-fork-farm-tour-and-dinner-experience-september-14/
- Cost: $130
-
Rapscallion (Seafood Boil)
- When: 24 September 2024
- Where: Rapscallion & Co.
- Location: 178 James Street North, Hamilton Map 2
- Website: https://rapandco.ca/special-events/2024/8/31/east-coast-seafood-boil-september-24
- Cost: $80 + tax and gratuity
- Reservations required.
-
Field To Fork — Farm Tour and Dinner Experience
- When: 4:30pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 5 October 2024
- Where: Lennox Farm
- Location: 518024 Dufferin County Road 124
Melancthon Map 3
- Website: https://lennoxfarm.ca/product/field-to-fork-farm-tour-and-dinner-experience-october-5/
- Cost: $130
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-09-09-episode167-Sohayla-Smith.mp3 (52 MB, 56m50s, episode 167)
Index
Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m43s
|One Sweet Thing
|
In-Studio Performance
|Sohayla Smith
|4m04s
|Sohayla tells us about One Sweet Thing, and Bob welcomes Sohayla to the studio. Sohayla introduces her band members, Tristan Jensen on guitar and Daniel Dumas on cajone and shaker. Missing is Tyler Reed, who plays bass. Sohayla tells us a bit about her studio work at Villa Sound in Singhampton with Adam Fair. Talking about Sohayla’s work during the Covid lockdowns.
|11m12s
|Talking about the fiddle contests in Shelburne. But the fiddle fest no longer exists, now it’s a music festival. Sohayla plays fiddle on some of her songs, but sometimes hires a fiddle player. Sohayla is a multi-instrumentalist, playing everything except the didgeridoo.
|13m59s
|Sohayla introduces Better Man.
|14m28s
|Better Man
|
In-Studio Performance
|Sohayla Smith
|17m31s
|Talking about the purpose of Better Man, why Sohayla chooses those themes. Talking about raising her son to have the values expressed in the song.
|21m02s
|Sohayla toured out East in 2019 and New York in 2018. Now she’s looking to play the smaller halls in Ontario, performances in house concerts, &c.
|22m53s
|Talking about playing covers of songs by other musicians. Sohayla tells us about In The Heather by Noah Zacharin (who was Sohayla’s teacher), and Little Things by Colin Cripps.
|27m46s
|In The Heather
|
In-Studio Performance
|Sohayla Smith
|31m42s
|Adding the first verse at the end. Sohayla’s signature songwriting technique?
|32m54s
|Sohayla runs a soup kitchen in Shelburne, Ontario called Soup Haus. She did a TED talk on Soup Haus called No Strings Attached – Need, and the Art of Giving. The principle behind the soup kitchen is that when you don’t have enough, it is hard and feels bad to ask for help; Instead the goal is to offer help or food before people need to ask. Sohayla has done this every Sunday for five years. And now there is a songwriter’s round after the supper for musicians who want to learn about songwriting and have a community. Bob mentions that in Kitchener there is Food Not Bombs (with international roots) offering food at Kitchener City Hall every Saturday at 4:30pm; the St. John’s Kitchen, currently in St. John’s church at 23 Water Street North in Kitchener weekdays at Noon, and the Tiny Home Takeout at St. Mary’s Church, 56 Duke Street West, Tuesday to Saturday 5:00pm to 6:30pm. At Soup Haus no-one gets paid. It’s all volunteers — sometimes the dinner guests become volunteers. There may be as many as 12 volunteers, and once up to 80 guests! But 18 to 25 guests is more usual. Talking about people’s needs, and other things Sohayla has done to help her community.
|41m24s
|Introducing the next song, Bad Boys. It was picked up by Sirius XM. Sohayla wrote this a long time ago, and got it recorded just recently. Bad Boys is the other side to Better Man.
|42m22s
|Bad Boys
|
In-Studio Performance
|Sohayla Smith
|44m58s
|Bad Boys was released at the start of August. Now Sohayla is working on a Blues album. It’s going slow… She’s also working on a Christian song, but that’s not part of the Blues album. The songs have been written for a long time, and played in performance, but never recorded. There may be a Blues tour, maybe combined with the small venues tour. Or maybe not. Kitchener has lots of small (and big) Blues venues, and the big Blues Festival. Sohayla hasn’t played in her home town. Daniel is helping Sohayla book the venues.
|52m51s
|Sohayla doesn’t remember any upcoming performances, but she’s doing some studio work. She’ll be playing for her students’ recital. But she e-mailed a list of upcoming concerts (under Events).
|54m39s
|Bob gives the end credits.
|55m11s
|Ain’t Enough Love, Ain’t Enough Money
|
In-Studio Performance
|Sohayla Smith
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 9 September 2024 (YouTube)
Photo Gallery
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.