CKMS-FM at Winterloo

Radio Waterloo had a booth at Winterloo this past Saturday, 17 February 2024. We were supposed to broadcast live from 11:00am to 5:00am, but it was cold! How cold was it? It was so cold that the computer we use to link to the studio froze up! Our wonderful Technical Committee managed to find another computer, which we put inside the DJ Dome so it wouldn’t freeze up too. But that meant we couldn’t use our microphones to chat with the people at Winterloo. Happily, DJ King Kadeem did an excellent job as a radio host, so our Live To Air broadcast was a success!