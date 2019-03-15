CKMS FUNDRAISER 2019
CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo and 3 Nines Compact Cassettes Presents:
CKMS March Madness Fundraiser 2019!
(a.k.a. 3 Nines Fest Part III)
A three event fundraiser festival to raise money for CKMS Radio Waterloo. Come out and help a local community radio station survive another 41 years in our region!
Musical acts will be provided at each venue as well as raffle prizes to be won at each event!
Event 1:
Thursday, 28 March 2019, Ages 19+
Venue: Harmony Lunch Uptown Waterloo
8:00pm to Midnight
ACTS:
- Conductor (electronic – Guelph) — https://www.conductorelectronic.com/
- Burnaby – band (indie punk – KW) — https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/track/burnaby-strings
- ALQUINN (indie folk – Mississauga) — https://alquinntunes.bandcamp.com/
- Hyperkinesis (rock – KWC)
- MOUTHFEEL (FIRST SHOW).(? – KWC)
DJ Crease (DJ between sets – KW)
Event 2:
Friday, 29 March 2019
Venue:The Elvis Freshley Jam Studio (RSVP / Message for address)
7pm to Midnight
ACTS:
- Thou Shalt (dark, droney experimental – Cambridge) — https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/track/thou-shalt-comprised-side-a
- Shelf (harsh noise – London) (LIVE TAPING)
- Prison Break (freak electronic – Guelph)
- https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/mine-cover
- NXF (harsh noize – Cambridge)
- https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/300917
- Gourmet (weirdo pop – Cambridge)
- Deaf by Design (FIRST SHOW) (ambient, loops – KW)
Event 3:
Saturday, 30 March 2019, Ages 19+
Venue: KW Boathouse, Victoria Park
7pm to 1am
ACTS:
- Animatist (math rock, jazz fusion – Toronto/Brampton)
- SUNDIVER (rock – KWC) — https://sundiver519.bandcamp.com/
- Ned Flangers (prog. punk – KW/ Brampton) — https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/father-bodies-ned-flangers-split-tape
- Cape Esan (off kilter vibes, Jazzy quirky beats- KW/Toronto)
- https://soundcloud.com/cape-esan/passin-me-by
- Parallax Error (FIRST SHOW) (Drumnbass, synth punk – KW)
- Piano on the Patio (Classical and Contemporary pianist – KW)
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMIFmd_Phbl7wK2n6PRzbsg
- stevedave4lyfe (dream-pop/alt hiphop – KW)
- https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/poubelle-blanche
Hosted by:
Denim Entertainment Kitchener Waterloo DJ Services/ DJ Denim Intermission sets (Denim Radio on 102.7 FM – KW)
https://www.mixcloud.com/DenimnZeebrat/
LIVE2AIR on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo – 7pm to 9pm!
March 28th, 29th, 30th 2019
$25 for all three events or $10 per event
all money goes to CKMS
Brought to you by 3 Nines Radio, Glue Gun Records, No Funeral Records, Denim Entertainment Kitchener Waterloo DJ Services…..
Poster by Malcolm Klimowicz