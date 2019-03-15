CKMS FUNDRAISER 2019

CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo and 3 Nines Compact Cassettes Presents:

CKMS March Madness Fundraiser 2019!

(a.k.a. 3 Nines Fest Part III)

A three event fundraiser festival to raise money for CKMS Radio Waterloo. Come out and help a local community radio station survive another 41 years in our region!

Musical acts will be provided at each venue as well as raffle prizes to be won at each event!

Event 1:



Thursday, 28 March 2019, Ages 19+

Venue: Harmony Lunch Uptown Waterloo

8:00pm to Midnight

ACTS:

DJ Crease (DJ between sets – KW)

Event 2:



Friday, 29 March 2019

Venue:The Elvis Freshley Jam Studio (RSVP / Message for address)

7pm to Midnight

ACTS:

Thou Shalt (dark, droney experimental – Cambridge) — https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/track/thou-shalt-comprised-side-a

Shelf (harsh noise – London) (LIVE TAPING)

Prison Break (freak electronic – Guelph)

https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/mine-cover

NXF (harsh noize – Cambridge)

https://999tapes.bandcamp.com/album/300917

Gourmet (weirdo pop – Cambridge)

Deaf by Design (FIRST SHOW) (ambient, loops – KW)

Event 3:



Saturday, 30 March 2019, Ages 19+

Venue: KW Boathouse, Victoria Park

7pm to 1am

ACTS:

Hosted by:

Denim Entertainment Kitchener Waterloo DJ Services/ DJ Denim Intermission sets (Denim Radio on 102.7 FM – KW)

https://www.mixcloud.com/DenimnZeebrat/

LIVE2AIR on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo – 7pm to 9pm!

March 28th, 29th, 30th 2019

$25 for all three events or $10 per event

all money goes to CKMS

Brought to you by 3 Nines Radio, Glue Gun Records, No Funeral Records, Denim Entertainment Kitchener Waterloo DJ Services…..

Poster by Malcolm Klimowicz