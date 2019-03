Patrick Jilesen is our guest today of The Agriculture Show. Patrick farms in Bruce County and is active with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. He is a member of the provincial Ag ministries advisory council. Our playlist:

All our music is from the group Postmodern Jukebox

All About That Bass

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Mr. Brightside

No Diggity

Hey There Delilah

Right Click Here To Save The Podcast

Watch the video here