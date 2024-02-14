CKMS News -2024-02-14- Arming Israel Brings Increased Risk and Scrutiny To Canada and Waterloo Region

CKMS News -2024-02-14- Arming Israel Brings Increased Risk and Scrutiny To Canada

by: dan kellar

As Canada continues supplying military equipment and components to the Israeli government amidst the attacks on Palestinians, the federal government is coming under increased scrutiny. On February 1st, the Nicaraguan government announced they were initiating action against Canada, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands at the International Court of Justice for supporting the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

While the Canadian government has repeated that the equipment sold to Israel is “non-lethal”, anti-war activists have been challenging the claim, holding protests, and along with opposition MPs, they have been calling for an arms embargo.

This show features Rachel Small of World Beyond War discussing the groups activities, and the new online map which highlights locations and production details of weapons companies involved in arming the Israeli military, including 8 locations in Waterloo Region. CKMS News also discussed accountability and transparency in the Canadian weapons industry with Kitchener-Centre Green Party MP Mike Morrice.

CKMS News asked the ministry of International Development to confirm that the government has received letter from the Nicaraguan government regarding the initiating of actions against Canada at the ICJ for arming Israel. John Babcock, a spokesperson for the ministry told CKMS News that “Global Affairs Canada has seen the Nicaraguan press release.” He concluded “We are not in a position to comment further on this matter”.