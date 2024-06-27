CKMS News -2024-06-27- Federal petition with local origin calls for Liberals to revisit and refine the Canada Disability Benefit

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON –

On June 21st, petition e-4993, Initiated by Chantal Huinink and authorized by MP Mike Morrice, closed with 3219 signatures. The petition wants the government to revisit the terms of the Canada Disability Benefit, and give increased support to more people in a less bureaucratic manner. While MPs have left Ottawa for the summer, the petition will be presented once the house of commons resumes activities in September.

In the 2024 budget, the federal government announced the benefit which would be a payment of $200 per month restricted to those who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit. Payouts are to start in July of 2025.

This show features interviews with Waterloo Regional Councillor Chantal Huinink and Kitchener Centre Green Party MP Mike Morrice, responding to the implementation of the Canada Disability Benefit and discussing petition e-4993. Liberal MP for Nickel-Belt, Marc Serré, provided a short statement to CKMS News regarding the CDB.