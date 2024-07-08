CKMS News -2024-07-08- “A gross way to intimidate” – Independent Jewish Voices WR decries sky-banner

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – On Friday July 5th, a plane departed from the Region of Waterloo airport (YKF), trailing a sky-banner with religious messaging as it looped around KW for nearly two hours. According to online flight data, the plane looped directly above the Gaza House encampment at UW several times along its route, before heading back to the airport.

CKMS News interviewed Lauren Weinberg of Independent Jewish Voices – Waterloo Region. Weinberg spoke about the “intimidating” messaging, and how she and others felt when reading the words on the banner.

CKMS News contacted YKF about the banner and was told that “The Region of Waterloo International Airport does not offer sky banner advertising and has no oversight over advertising banners.”

Contacted by CKMS News, the plane’s operator, Flite Line Charters for comment, however, the company would not divulge their client, and said that “no one is available to comment on this” situation.