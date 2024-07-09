Pro-Palestinian encampment ends but fight continues at University of Waterloo

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

After 56 days, the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo has been peacefully dismantled. The university agreed to drop a legal claim and injunction proceeding in exchange for the voluntary decamping.

Throughout its existence, the encampment received significant support from the university community and succeeded in pushing the university to disclose its Israeli-related investments and relationships.

The encampment members criticized what they called the university’s anti-free speech strategies, including surveillance and intimidation, and emphasized their resolve to keep fighting for divestment from Israel.