Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Nothing More – Blame It On The Drugs
TesseracT – Luminary
Ghost – The Future Is A Foreign Land
Alcest – Amethyste
Striatum – Humanity
Jinjer – Wallflower
Nothing More – Existential Dread
Pain – Fair Game
Toehider – We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
Metamorphose String Orchestra Pavel Lyubomudrov – Oblivion
deadmau5 – Quezacotl
Sikth – The Aura
The Contortionist – Absolve
Nothing More – Run For Your Life
Mac Quayle – 2.3_1-steel-v4lley
Caligula’s Horse – Dream the Dead
Taking Balfour – Nautical Sun (Reimagined)
Nothing More – Stuck (feat. Sinizter)
Sikth – Wishbones
Robert Rich and Luca Formentini – Tidal Precession
KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JULY 8TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET
