a picture of a streetscape in Kitchener. From beside CKMS on Duke St, the photo is oriented toward Downtown Kitchener. In the foreground is the rough road and sidewalk with a construction sign. A ca sits at the lights on Victoria Street, and beyond victoria, construction is taking place on Duke St, a new separated bike lane on the right, and a slim two lanes. In the background is a cloudy sky with the Bell building and a skyscraper behind it.
CKMS News -2024-07-21- In uncertain times, city seeking residents for "Kitchener 2051" community working group

CKMS News -2024-07-21- Planning with uncertainty, city seeking residents for “Kitchener 2051” community working group.

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – Work on “Kitchener 2051“, the city’s next 25 year official plan has commenced, and staff have opened applications for residents who would like to work in a community working group who will provide guidance throughout the process. 

In the press release, Rosa Bustamante, Kitchener’s Director of Planning and Housing Policy said “Kitchener 2051 is an opportunity to tackle these issues head-on, ask big questions, and prepare us for an uncertain future”. With work starting in the fall, the press release says the community working group will “exert real influence through their expertise and insights”.

This show features an interview with Natalie Goss, the policy and research manager for the City of Kitchener. Goss discusses the scope of “Kitchener 2051”, how the plan will be adapted as we move through dynamic social and ecological conditions, and how folks can get involved in shaping the city’s new 25 year official plan.

 

