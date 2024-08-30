CKMS News -2024-08-30- Kitchener recognized for its “most inspiring” stormwater management program by international organization



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The International Water Association has recognized the City of Kitchener for its stormwater management projects through the organization’s Climate Smart Utilities Recognition Programme.

The recognized work, which the IWA calls “most inspiring”, has focused on re-naturalizing stream beds throughout the city and is aimed at adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change, which includes more frequent storm events with increased intensity. The recognition was made at the IWA’s annual congress, which was held this year from August 11-15th in Toronto.

This show features an interview with Bu Lam, the Director of Sanitary and Stormwater Utilities for the City of Kitchener, who speaks about the recent recognition the city has received for its work on stormwater management.