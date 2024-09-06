CKMS News – 2024-09-06- Kitchener’s inaugural Endless Summer music festival aims to “keep the summer vibes rolling”



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON –With shifting demographics in the downtown, and the return of thousands of college and university students to the region, the city of Kitchener is hosting the inaugural Endless Summer music festival on Saturday.

Featuring Canadian artists such as Rêve, Helado Negro, Born Ruffians, and I, the Mountain, the festival is free to attend and is headlined by Juno award winner TALK. DJ Joanna Magik will be performing a set and filling the silence between sets. In a press release the city described Endless Summer as an event which will “keep the summer vibes rolling”.

This show features an interview with the Manager of special events for the city of Kitchener, Steve Roth, who speaks about the inaugural Endless Summer music festival taking place in the Victoria Park Commons on Saturday the 7th. The free event runs from 2-11pm.