A picture of the Spur Line trail at Ferdinand Ave. in the winter. Snow is everywhere but on the Waterloo portion of the trail, because the city of Waterloo prioritized clearing this important active transportation corridor. There is snow, and slippery slush in the foreground of the picture that is the portion controlled by the city of Kitchener. Railway tracks are on the left of the image and there is a stop sign and railway X signs that are white and red. there is a multistory building in the background.
CKMS News -2024-09-10- Waterloo’s Snow Assist program expands as applications for the program’s 2nd year open

CKMS News -2024-09-10- Waterloo’s Snow Assist program available for eligible residents

dan kellar
Waterloo, ON – The City of Waterloo has expanded the availability of their Snow Assist program for the upcoming winter to help more residents. Reflecting the city’s accessibility and inclusion efforts, Snow Assist is aimed at residents 65 years of age and older and for low-income folks with disabilities.  The program will place qualifying applicants in one of three streams of service for snow removal on their properties throughout the winter.

Applications are due by the end of September and can be accessed on waterloo.ca/snow-assist.  Folks who were approved for the program last winter will be automatically re-enrolled.

This show features an interview with Tiffany Smith the manager of community programming for the city, who discusses the impetus for the program, and the various streams of service available.

