CKMS News -2024-11-18- Understanding the process for the "Strong Mayor Budget" in Cambridge



dan kellar

Cambridge, ON – Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett has used the “strong mayor” powers granted to her in 2023, to present her own “strong mayor budget” for the first time on October 28th. While Liggett had the power ahead of the 2024 budget, she directed staff to prepare that budget.

Strong Mayor powers were introduced in 2022 by the provincial government for Toronto and Ottawa and expanded in 2023 to include Cambridge, Waterloo and Kitchener. The provincial government argued the new powers would help alleviate the ongoing housing crisis by allowing mayors to gain by-law approvals with only 1/3rd of council support, grant veto powers to mayors in the budget process, and require a 2/3rds majority for councillors to override any vetoes.

The budget presentation in cambrdige initiated a 50 day approval process which includes 30 days for public delegations and amendments, 10 days for the Mayor to veto the amendments, and a further 10 days where city council can override any vetoes with a 2/3rds majority vote.

On November 7th public delegations responded to the budget, and staff is still accepting written comments to present to city council on November 21st.

This show features an interview with Danielle Manton, Cambridge’s city clerk. Manton speaks about the “Strong Mayor” powers, how the process for the budget will proceed, and how residents can still take part. Mayor Liggett was not available to discuss the budget.