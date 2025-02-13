CKMS News -2025-02-13- Delegates warn of increased precarity and homelessness due to continued inaction on renoviction bylaw.



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – With hundreds of tenants in the city of Kitchener currently facing renoviction, local residents and housing advocates were pleading to city council on Monday night to fast-track by-laws to protect renters from “bad actor” landlords who use renovations as an excuse to evict tenants and increase rental prices.

While Kitchener council has previously asked city staff to report back in June on the feasibility and jurisdictional issues of a renoviction by-law, 11 delegates, all in favour of stronger protections, argued that the city already has enough information to create new rules. Toronto, London, and Hamilton have all approved renoviction by-laws with Hamilton’s being enacted at the start of this year.

Several delegates at the meeting are members of the grassroots advocacy group Waterloo Region ACORN, who has been organizing renters facing renoviction at several buildings including 250 Frederick St and 141 Borden Ave.

In the end, councillors voted for the status quo, and staff will still have until June to gather more information.

This show features audio from the February 10th council meeting, including delegates, city staff, and councillors.