CKMS News -2025-10-28- Residents warn of environmental harm as development proposal abutting the Huron Natural Area moves forward

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – A proposed development 1700 Strasburg Road in Kitchener’s ward 5 received preliminary approval at the planning committee meeting on October 27th. Saying “the people we hire and create these reports are experts… and no offense to any of the delegates, but we are not all experts… we didn’t all go to school for this” ward 3 councilor Jason Denault supported the decision.

The project would see a nearly 40 acre plot of land which abuts the Huron Natural Area (HNA), transformed into a 10 unit industrial space. The proposal will next be considered for approval at the city council meeting on November 10th.

Representatives of the grassroots environmental group Protect Huron Natural Area delegated at the meeting, alongside other concerned residents, and the project proponent’s consultants. City staff recommended the approval of the project

This show features interviews with Ray Angod and Yvonne Fernandes Protect Huron Natural Area. CKMS News asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests about the inconsistencies between the survey information and the report, but did not receive a response.