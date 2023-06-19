CKMS News – “Love, Lax, and Land Back” an interview on the Indigenous Solidarity Day Unity Jam in Waterloo Park.

With the tagline “Love, Lax, and Land Back”, a Solidarity Day Unity Jam and Lacrosse game will take place in Waterloo park on June 21st. Taking place on the summer solstice and National Indigenous Solidarity Day, this free event seeks to celebrate solidarity and unity in honouring the Grand River, upholding Haudenosaunee rights and land stewardship in the Haldimand Tract, in which Waterloo Region was built.

This show features an interview with Protect The Tract organiser Courtney Skye. We spoke about the June 21st Solidarity Day Unity Jam and Lacrosse Game in Waterloo Park, the work of Protect The Tract, and the importance of honouring the treaty relationships which were a basis of sharing the land between settlers, the Haudenosaunee, and other Indigenous nations.

The free event has been put together in partnership with The Longhouse Hub, CAFKA, and O:se Kenhionhata:tie (also known as Land Back Camp), and features a friendly lacrosse game at 10am and musical performances and the Bead-The-Tract collaborative art and education project going from noon until 4pm.

For more info on Protect the Tract visit protectthetract.com, or find them on social media at @ProtectTheTract

