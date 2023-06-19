CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 19 June 2023: Fundraising and KWCon Music

Show Notes

Wavy music staff with treble clef in the centre
A KWCon Musical Score

It’s the last day of spring for CKMS Community Connections, and time for our annual Spring Funding Drive! If you’re a fan of CCC or just Community Radio in general, help keep CKMS-FM on the air with a donation! Radio Waterloo is a cooperative, so you can become a member with a donation of $24 or more. Then you’ll get a vote in how the station is run, and you’ll get to host an episode of CKMS Community Connections!

At Radio Waterloo we do things you don’t hear on mainstream radio stations: Live, On-Air, In-Studio performances by local musicians; Extended interviews with local service agencies, advocacy groups, and social justice activists; In-depth reporting and analysis of local news; News programs from across Canada and the world; and, of course, as much local music as we can get our hands on.

Today I’m doing an all-music show with some of that local music (sorry, no podcast or bonus video!) to showcase Waterloo Region musicians, but it’s also because I’m so very behind in writing up the show notes and producing the podcasts for the last few CKMS Community Connections episodes with in-studio musicians. The music in-studio has been great, but the broadcasts and audio files have not always been so good. That’s because our studio equipment is older than most of the performers, and parts of it need repair or replacement. The sound board is missing some channels, the microphones need refurbishing, our transmitter is weak… We’d like to get a new transmitter so our signal reaches all parts of Waterloo Region, but the budget for equipment replacement got eaten up by the 50% increase in rent this year. So we really need your donation!

Thanx,
–Bob.

Donate: https://radiowaterloo.ca/donate

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m43s Did I Ever Tell You? Cameronoise | A Henry Shade of Winkler (a cat peeking from the top edge of the picture at spider in the lower right corner)
A Henry Shade of Winkler 		Cameronoise
4m44s Wish You Could See Yourself
7m40s Free Free (JSJ sitting on a grassy field wearing a white dress, surrounded by flowers)
(single) 		JSJ (Joshua Säde James)
11m07s The Squig Space Kitchen (illustration of a frying pan with text across it, white on a blue background)
EP 		Space Kitchen
12m47s Zoo Keeper
15m09s what’s my issue (idk) Social Cues (letters as though cut from a magazine in ransom note style, on a wavy purple background)
(single) 		Living Room for Small
19m05s Social Cues
21m26s Twelve Bar Prescription FOG Blues & Brass Band | Twelve Bar Prescription (B&W photo of band members centered on a blue background, typeface as though made from shiny cut metal)
Twelve Bar Prescription 		The FOG Blues & Brass Band
24m50s Hey Lucy
29m00s For Old Henry Foul Weather Friends | Onion Honey (illustration of a snail on a mushroom, a mouse, and two frogs, all sheltering from the rain under a leaf)
Foul Weather Friends 		Onion Honey
32m15s Justified Shuffle
35m27s Forwell (illustration of a plant with a pink flower, with leaves and stem under water)
Habitat 		Waterfowl
38m37s All My Time
43m36s Why? Here Between | Eric Bolton (photos in primary colour stripes)
Here Between 		Eric Bolton
46m38s Lessons In Love
50m34s Best bruises | missy bauman (illustration of a rabbit on its back, a person with horns falling down on the rabbit, surrounded by white flowers, all on a tan background)
Bruises 		Missy Bauman with Ben Worcester
53m51s Finding My Wings Finding My Wings | Natalia Valencia (Natalia with her face to the side, apparently spinning around, hair flying away)
(single) 		Natalia Valencia
57m17s Bob gives the end credits.
58m18s Spotlight On (white square, letterboxed in a rectangle, in the centre of another square, there is a faint outline of someting rectangular in the inside white square)
 		dana sonic

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

