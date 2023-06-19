CKMS Community Connections for 19 June 2023: Fundraising and KWCon Music

Show Notes



It’s the last day of spring for CKMS Community Connections, and time for our annual Spring Funding Drive! If you’re a fan of CCC or just Community Radio in general, help keep CKMS-FM on the air with a donation! Radio Waterloo is a cooperative, so you can become a member with a donation of $24 or more. Then you’ll get a vote in how the station is run, and you’ll get to host an episode of CKMS Community Connections!

At Radio Waterloo we do things you don’t hear on mainstream radio stations: Live, On-Air, In-Studio performances by local musicians; Extended interviews with local service agencies, advocacy groups, and social justice activists; In-depth reporting and analysis of local news; News programs from across Canada and the world; and, of course, as much local music as we can get our hands on.

Today I’m doing an all-music show with some of that local music (sorry, no podcast or bonus video!) to showcase Waterloo Region musicians, but it’s also because I’m so very behind in writing up the show notes and producing the podcasts for the last few CKMS Community Connections episodes with in-studio musicians. The music in-studio has been great, but the broadcasts and audio files have not always been so good. That’s because our studio equipment is older than most of the performers, and parts of it need repair or replacement. The sound board is missing some channels, the microphones need refurbishing, our transmitter is weak… We’d like to get a new transmitter so our signal reaches all parts of Waterloo Region, but the budget for equipment replacement got eaten up by the 50% increase in rent this year. So we really need your donation!

Donate: https://radiowaterloo.ca/donate

