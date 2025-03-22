Dom Vallie, Kitchener native, nominated for the second time at the Juno Awards

Host: Leah Gerber

Kitchener-raised rap artist, Dom Vallie, whose real name is Dominic Turton, has been nominated for the second time at the Canadian Juno Awards. This year, he’s been nominated for rap album of the year for his album, “See You When I See You.” Radio Waterloo spoke with Turton, who still resides in Kitchener, to hear more about how the city has influenced his music, how he came up with his stage name, what he’d be doing if it wasn’t music, and where he’s going next. Turton spoke about how the Kitchener-Waterloo community has been behind him from the start, and how his childhood experiences have influenced his music.

Music sampled from single, “Show Me,” courtesy of Dom Vallie/Dominic Turton