New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #71

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:
|Evan Cooper
|Out of Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Canny and Hall
|Support Band – Single
|Folk
|No
|Yellow Magnolia
|Poorest of the Rich – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Yellow Magnolia
|What Do You Want Me To Say? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Max Ayeza
|Hush No Rush – Single
|Pop
|No
|Sivell
|Where is the world going to? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Peter Matson
|Hotel PM
|Electronic
|No
|HemlockHotel
|America – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jovino Santos Neto & Martin Kuuskmann
|Retratos
|Jazz
|No
|Honey Trap
|Huntress – EP
|Rock
|No
|Gloin
|all of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry)
|Punk
|CanCon
|Carl Weingarten
|Songs for a Pedigree Moon
|New Age
|No
|Pandura Rox
|You Ain’t Puttin Out My Fire – Single
|Country
|No
|Ash Molloy
|will I ever learn – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|NERiMA
|Fifty Years – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Slighest Clue
|Car Crash Dialect – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ben Key
|James Dean – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Peter Landi
|Turn Back Now – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Current Swell
|If You Want My Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Blue Pilot
|Tamagotchi
|Alternative
|No
|Strange Plants
|Dance So Real – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|ShantiMaya
|Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|The World That We Live In – Single
|Rock
|No
|Alfie!
|The Songs of Burt Bacharach
|Jazz
|No
|Emmalisa Hallander
|Out of Reach
|Jazz
|No
|Stina Hellberg Agback
|The Standard is the Standard
|Jazz
|No
|Ozan Baysal
|Tel ve Ten
|World
|No
|Sean Haefeli
|Flying Broken Form
|Jazz
|No
|Naomi Skye
|Old Habits – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|LMNL
|Rainbow
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Jamurai Sack
|Jig Is Up – Single
|Punk
|No
|Ginny Ranger
|Jeckyll and Hyde – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Katie James
|Minutes Out – Single
|Folk
|No
|Jesse Mac Cormack
|All I Want To Be – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Meggi Faye
|Waiting on a Rainy Day – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Arrester
|Some Kind of Proof
|Rock
|Track 12 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Mark Wihlidal
|Hoping Love Can Come My Way – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The New Standard Project
|If This Is Goodbye – Single
|Jazz
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, which I must preface with an apology to Yellow Magnolia, who I included in the mix, but overlooked mentioning during the show itself. That was an error completely on my end; make extra sure to check their music out to make up for my goofing!
Tracklist:
M. Cross Dougherty – Interpretation I
LMNL – Rainbow
Carl Weingarten – Twilight Reminisce (Midnight Mix)
David Mash – Appellation Trail
Alfie! – Do You Know The Way To San Jose?
Sean Haefeli – Ride To The Beat
Emmalisa Hallander – Umbrella Drinks and Peaches
Stina Hellberg Agback – Vinterkylan
Brianna Nita – Might Jinx It
DANGER SPOON – icu <3
Charles Petersohn – Schmetterlinge Im Bauch (feat. Roberto Di Gioia)
Jay Williams – THE PLACE OF STORMS
Max Ayeza – Hush No Rush
Evan Cooper – Out of Love
Abi Mack – I Wanna Get Old
Meggi Faye – Waiting On A Rainy Day
Shantimaya – Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are)
Ozan Baysal – Childhood Memories
Dawn Melanie – Promised Land
Naomi Skye – Old Habits
Mo McMorrow – ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money
Canny and Hall – Support Band
Shealagh Rose – Radio Silence
Gloin – Sent from my iPhone
Heavy Sweater – I Want You To Kill Me
Quotas – First Right of Refusal
Yellow Magnolia – Poorest of the Rich
Arrester – Super Mega
Ryan Dsouza – You’ve Got That Zing Thing
Kpec3 arrival – like an asp (2023 version)
Duane Regretzky – Lord Tunder
See y’all next time!