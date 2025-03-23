New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #71

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:

Evan Cooper Out of Love – Single Pop CanCon Canny and Hall Support Band – Single Folk No Yellow Magnolia Poorest of the Rich – Single Rock CanCon Yellow Magnolia What Do You Want Me To Say? – Single Rock CanCon Max Ayeza Hush No Rush – Single Pop No Sivell Where is the world going to? – Single Rock CanCon Peter Matson Hotel PM Electronic No HemlockHotel America – Single Folk CanCon Jovino Santos Neto & Martin Kuuskmann Retratos Jazz No Honey Trap Huntress – EP Rock No Gloin all of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) Punk CanCon Carl Weingarten Songs for a Pedigree Moon New Age No Pandura Rox You Ain’t Puttin Out My Fire – Single Country No Ash Molloy will I ever learn – Single Alternative CanCon NERiMA Fifty Years – Single Punk CanCon Slighest Clue Car Crash Dialect – Single Punk CanCon Ben Key James Dean – Single Pop CanCon Peter Landi Turn Back Now – Single Alternative CanCon Current Swell If You Want My Time – Single Rock CanCon Blue Pilot Tamagotchi Alternative No Strange Plants Dance So Real – Single Rock CanCon ShantiMaya Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are) – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Icarus Phoenix The World That We Live In – Single Rock No Alfie! The Songs of Burt Bacharach Jazz No Emmalisa Hallander Out of Reach Jazz No Stina Hellberg Agback The Standard is the Standard Jazz No Ozan Baysal Tel ve Ten World No Sean Haefeli Flying Broken Form Jazz No Naomi Skye Old Habits – Single Folk CanCon LMNL Rainbow Ambient CanCon Jamurai Sack Jig Is Up – Single Punk No Ginny Ranger Jeckyll and Hyde – Single Rock CanCon Katie James Minutes Out – Single Folk No Jesse Mac Cormack All I Want To Be – Single Electronic CanCon Meggi Faye Waiting on a Rainy Day – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Arrester Some Kind of Proof Rock Track 12 is Explicit CanCon Mark Wihlidal Hoping Love Can Come My Way – Single Rock CanCon The New Standard Project If This Is Goodbye – Single Jazz No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, which I must preface with an apology to Yellow Magnolia, who I included in the mix, but overlooked mentioning during the show itself. That was an error completely on my end; make extra sure to check their music out to make up for my goofing!

Tracklist:

M. Cross Dougherty – Interpretation I

LMNL – Rainbow

Carl Weingarten – Twilight Reminisce (Midnight Mix)

David Mash – Appellation Trail

Alfie! – Do You Know The Way To San Jose?

Sean Haefeli – Ride To The Beat

Emmalisa Hallander – Umbrella Drinks and Peaches

Stina Hellberg Agback – Vinterkylan

Brianna Nita – Might Jinx It

DANGER SPOON – icu <3

Charles Petersohn – Schmetterlinge Im Bauch (feat. Roberto Di Gioia)

Jay Williams – THE PLACE OF STORMS

Max Ayeza – Hush No Rush

Evan Cooper – Out of Love

Abi Mack – I Wanna Get Old

Meggi Faye – Waiting On A Rainy Day

Shantimaya – Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are)

Ozan Baysal – Childhood Memories

Dawn Melanie – Promised Land

Naomi Skye – Old Habits

Mo McMorrow – ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money

Canny and Hall – Support Band

Shealagh Rose – Radio Silence

Gloin – Sent from my iPhone

Heavy Sweater – I Want You To Kill Me

Quotas – First Right of Refusal

Yellow Magnolia – Poorest of the Rich

Arrester – Super Mega

Ryan Dsouza – You’ve Got That Zing Thing

Kpec3 arrival – like an asp (2023 version)

Duane Regretzky – Lord Tunder

See y’all next time!