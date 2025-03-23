The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #71

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:

Evan Cooper Out of Love – Single Pop CanCon
Canny and Hall Support Band – Single Folk No
Yellow Magnolia Poorest of the Rich – Single Rock CanCon
Yellow Magnolia What Do You Want Me To Say? – Single Rock CanCon
Max Ayeza Hush No Rush – Single Pop No
Sivell Where is the world going to? – Single Rock CanCon
Peter Matson Hotel PM Electronic No
HemlockHotel America – Single Folk CanCon
Jovino Santos Neto & Martin Kuuskmann Retratos Jazz No
Honey Trap Huntress – EP Rock No
Gloin all of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) Punk CanCon
Carl Weingarten Songs for a Pedigree Moon New Age No
Pandura Rox You Ain’t Puttin Out My Fire – Single Country No
Ash Molloy will I ever learn – Single Alternative CanCon
NERiMA Fifty Years – Single Punk CanCon
Slighest Clue Car Crash Dialect – Single Punk CanCon
Ben Key James Dean – Single Pop CanCon
Peter Landi Turn Back Now – Single Alternative CanCon
Current Swell If You Want My Time – Single Rock CanCon
Blue Pilot Tamagotchi Alternative No
Strange Plants Dance So Real – Single Rock CanCon
ShantiMaya Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are) – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Icarus Phoenix The World That We Live In – Single Rock No
Alfie! The Songs of Burt Bacharach Jazz No
Emmalisa Hallander Out of Reach Jazz No
Stina Hellberg Agback The Standard is the Standard Jazz No
Ozan Baysal Tel ve Ten World No
Sean Haefeli Flying Broken Form Jazz No
Naomi Skye Old Habits – Single Folk CanCon
LMNL Rainbow Ambient CanCon
Jamurai Sack Jig Is Up – Single Punk No
Ginny Ranger Jeckyll and Hyde – Single Rock CanCon
Katie James Minutes Out – Single Folk No
Jesse Mac Cormack All I Want To Be – Single Electronic CanCon
Meggi Faye Waiting on a Rainy Day – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Arrester Some Kind of Proof Rock Track 12 is Explicit CanCon
Mark Wihlidal Hoping Love Can Come My Way – Single Rock CanCon
The New Standard Project If This Is Goodbye – Single Jazz No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour, which I must preface with an apology to Yellow Magnolia, who I included in the mix, but overlooked mentioning during the show itself. That was an error completely on my end; make extra sure to check their music out to make up for my goofing!

Tracklist:

M. Cross Dougherty – Interpretation I
LMNL – Rainbow
Carl Weingarten – Twilight Reminisce (Midnight Mix)
David Mash – Appellation Trail
Alfie! – Do You Know The Way To San Jose?
Sean Haefeli – Ride To The Beat
Emmalisa Hallander – Umbrella Drinks and Peaches
Stina Hellberg Agback – Vinterkylan
Brianna Nita – Might Jinx It
DANGER SPOON – icu <3
Charles Petersohn – Schmetterlinge Im Bauch (feat. Roberto Di Gioia)
Jay Williams – THE PLACE OF STORMS
Max Ayeza – Hush No Rush
Evan Cooper – Out of Love
Abi Mack – I Wanna Get Old
Meggi Faye – Waiting On A Rainy Day
Shantimaya – Ubuntu (I Am Because We Are)
Ozan Baysal – Childhood Memories
Dawn Melanie – Promised Land
Naomi Skye – Old Habits
Mo McMorrow – ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money
Canny and Hall – Support Band
Shealagh Rose – Radio Silence
Gloin – Sent from my iPhone
Heavy Sweater – I Want You To Kill Me
Quotas – First Right of Refusal
Yellow Magnolia – Poorest of the Rich
Arrester – Super Mega
Ryan Dsouza – You’ve Got That Zing Thing
Kpec3 arrival – like an asp (2023 version)
Duane Regretzky – Lord Tunder

See y’all next time!

