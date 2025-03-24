Radio Nowhere Episode 107, 3/22/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RadioNowhere250322Episode107.mp3, 57m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|After Dark
|Tito & Tarantula
|The Losing Side of Me
|The Mavericks
|Don’t Shoot
|Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
|Spirit
|The Blue Stones
|I Believe In Love
|Paula Cole
|Trickle Down
|The Tragically Hip
|Psycho Killer
|Talking Heads
|Concrete
|Israel Nash
|Dog House Boogie
|Seasick Steve
|Young Lust
|Pink Floyd
|How Much Tequila (Did I Drink Last Night)
|Steve Goodman
|Here Comes the Night
|Them
|Eleanor Rigby
|The Beatles
|Eleanor Rigby
|Richie Havens
|Eleanor Rigby
|Ray Charles
|Eleanor Rigby
|Aretha Franklin
|Jesus Is Just Alright
|The Byrds
|Pump it Up
|Elvis Costello & the Attractions
|Tales of Brave Ulysses
|Cream