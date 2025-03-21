So Old It’s New ‘1971’ album set for Saturday, March 22, 2025 – on air 8-10 am ET

Three classic albums: Who’s Next along with Pearl, Janis Joplin’s posthumously released last recorded statement, and Led Zeppelin’s fourth album. All came out in the amazing year for popular music that was 1971. More thoughts on 1971 below the show’s track list. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

The Who – Who’s Next

1. Baba O’Riley

2. Bargain

3. Love Ain’t For Keeping

4. My Wife

5. The Song Is Over

6. Getting In Tune

7. Going Mobile

8. Behind Blue Eyes

9. Won’t Get Fooled Again

Janis Joplin – Pearl

1. Move Over

2. Cry Baby

3. A Woman Left Lonely

4. Half Moon

5. Buried Alive In The Blues

6. My Baby

7. Me And Bobby McGee

8. Mercedes Benz

9. Trust Me

10. Get It While You Can

Led Zeppelin (aka IV, Untitled, Zoso, Four Symbols, The Runes)

1. Black Dog

2. Rock And Roll

3. The Battle Of Evermore

4. Stairway To Heaven

5. Misty Mountain Hop

6. Four Sticks

7. Going To California

8. When The Levee Breaks

I went with the three albums I’m playing in part because, to be honest, they’re the ones that best fit my two-hour slot in a three-album play but of course all three are worthy of appearance, among many contenders from that year. And at some point I’ll perhaps do a show filled with songs from 1971, or any other year. It’s the sort of project I started once, beginning in 1964, but only got a couple years into before, well, not continuing. Definitely an idea worth revisiting.

As for 1971 albums there’s almost too many to list but among the other notable records released that year: The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers, Jethro Tull’s Aqualung, Carole King’s Tapestry, John Lennon’s Imagine, Rod Stewart’s Every Picture Tells A Story along with him fronting Faces’ A Nod Is As Good As A Wink . . . To A Blind Horse and before that, Faces’ Long Player in a busy year for Rod; The Doors’ L.A. Woman (which I played recently), Joni Mitchell’s Blue (played last Saturday), Fragile by Yes, Pink Floyd’s Meddle, which I played in full a year ago, Elton John’s Madman Across The Water, The Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies, Traffic’s The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On . . . and I could go on, and on. So many great years for music, obviously, but an argument can be made that 1971 was among the best. A recent book, Never a Dull Moment: 1971 The Year That Rock Exploded, makes that point and is the basis of a documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, available on Apple TV+.