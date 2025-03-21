NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.51 MAR. 22/25 12AM

The voice of odetta…

remember DOA? Yeah, got’em tonight.

Still reading the Book of the Dead. Mostly prayers but insight about the whys of it all. Hard truth but not impossible…Walking faster.

Fundraising is starting soon. Help us out.

How many pennies are freedoms worth?

“The best revenge is to always survive yourself” Henry Rollins

gregory yunupingo-wukun

doubet gnahore-issa

ayob ogada-dala

baka beyond-i see winter

colin james-reet petite (Can)

joe turner-corina corina

downchild-caledonia (Can)

canned heat-dimples

tim hardin-house of the rising sun

nina simone-nobodys fault

joplin-summer time

odetta-midnight special

fred neil-sweet cocaine

seeds-pushin too hard

kinks-you really got me

amboy dukes-journey to the centre of the mind

buffalo springfield-mr. Soul (mono)

byrds-so you want to be a rock and roll star

spencer davis-i’m a man

desmond dekker-isrealites

toots-funky kingston

lynton kwesi johnson-forces of victory

stray cats-built for speed (Can)

hayden thompson-love me baby

robert gorden-crazy man crazy.mp3

johnny cash-big river

webb pierce-teenage boogie

ronnie self-bop a lena

kingmakers-rockabilly girl (Can)

sid king-sag, drag & fall

around 7-secrets (Can) (New)

anti heroes-rock and roll nigga

brains-drunk not dead

deviates-come with me

doa-eve of destruction (Can)

joe strummer-road to rock and roll

No crap is rebroadcast tuesday evening 9 pm – 11.

Contact. nocrapradio@yahoo.com

My dropbox address if you want to download old shows

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

“Paper money eventually returns to it’s intrinsic value – zero”. Voltaire