NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.51 MAR. 22/25 12AM

The voice of odetta…
remember DOA? Yeah, got’em tonight.
Still reading the Book of the Dead. Mostly prayers but insight about the whys of it all. Hard truth but not impossible…Walking faster.
Fundraising is starting soon. Help us out.
How many pennies are freedoms worth?
“The best revenge is to always survive yourself” Henry Rollins
gregory yunupingo-wukun
doubet gnahore-issa
ayob ogada-dala
baka beyond-i see winter
colin james-reet petite (Can)
joe turner-corina corina
downchild-caledonia (Can)
canned heat-dimples
tim hardin-house of the rising sun
nina simone-nobodys fault
joplin-summer time
odetta-midnight special
fred neil-sweet cocaine
seeds-pushin too hard
kinks-you really got me
amboy dukes-journey to the centre of the mind
buffalo springfield-mr. Soul (mono)
byrds-so you want to be a rock and roll star
spencer davis-i’m a man
desmond dekker-isrealites
toots-funky kingston
lynton kwesi johnson-forces of victory
stray cats-built for speed (Can)
hayden thompson-love me baby
robert gorden-crazy man crazy.mp3
johnny cash-big river
webb pierce-teenage boogie
ronnie self-bop a lena
kingmakers-rockabilly girl (Can)
sid king-sag, drag & fall
around 7-secrets (Can) (New)
anti heroes-rock and roll nigga
brains-drunk not dead
deviates-come with me
doa-eve of destruction (Can)
joe strummer-road to rock and roll
No crap is rebroadcast tuesday evening 9 pm – 11.
Contact. nocrapradio@yahoo.com
My dropbox address if you want to download old shows
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
“Paper money eventually returns to it’s intrinsic value – zero”. Voltaire