Drew Rouse on the Regime with Yenny – Part 1/3 – Includes his song: “The Mountain”

Touring artist, singer/songwriter: Great Canadian! First Nations corraborator and advocate. Shot a documentary from horseback to support the Xeni Gw’etin First Nations people in British Columbia [posted on YouTube: Cayuse: In The Valley Of The Wild Horses – Drew Rouse 2005].

Touring artist, singer/songwriter: Great Canadian! First Nations corraborator and advocate. Shot a documentary from horseback to support the Xeni Gw’etin First Nations people in British Columbia [posted on YouTube: Cayuse: In The Valley Of The Wild Horses – Drew Rouse 2005].

Drew Rouse!