Shows, The Regime

Drew Rouse on the Regime with Yenny – Part 1/3 – Includes his song: “The Mountain”

Leave a comment

Touring artist, singer/songwriter: Great Canadian! First Nations corraborator and advocate. Shot a documentary from horseback to support the Xeni Gw’etin First Nations people in British Columbia [posted on YouTube: Cayuse: In The Valley Of The Wild Horses – Drew Rouse 2005].

 

Touring artist, singer/songwriter: Great Canadian! First Nations corraborator and advocate. Shot a documentary from horseback to support the Xeni Gw’etin First Nations people in British Columbia [posted on YouTube: Cayuse: In The Valley Of The Wild Horses – Drew Rouse 2005].

Drew Rouse!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.