Go Ear To Ear with 0Stella, the alt-rock Irish fusion, cycling wonder of Alberta. Over an hour of listening intimacy, 0Stella will take you through the musical landscape that has shaped her debut album, Pendulum State. Take off in Ireland from the late 90s and early 2000s then head West to scoop up some of the very best of American and Canadian Alternative rock before landing squarely back in Edmonton. These musicians have single-handedly renewed her faith in modern rock – especially when it’s a guitar held by a woman!.

Ear To Ear with 0Stella is hosted by 0Stella and airs one time on CKMS-FM on Tuesday 16 September 2025 from 10:00pm to 11:00pm.