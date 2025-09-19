CKMS Community Connections for 8 September 2025: Abby Cooper of Hearts Open For Everyone

Show Notes



Abby Cooper of Hearts Open For Everyone comes into the studio to talk about H.O.P.E. and the Multicultural Festival of Elmira.

The interview starts at 6m35s.

Online:



Upcoming Events



What : Multicultural Festival of Elmira

: Multicultural Festival of Elmira When : 11:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday 20 September 2025

: 11:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday 20 September 2025 Where : Gibson Park

: Gibson Park Location : 17 First Street West, Elmira, Ontario Map

: 17 First Street West, Elmira, Ontario Map Online : https://heartsopenforeveryone.ca/multicultural-festival-of-elmira/

: https://heartsopenforeveryone.ca/multicultural-festival-of-elmira/ Contact: info@heartsopenforeveryone.ca

Podcast



https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/ckms-community-connections-2025-09-08-episode216-abby-cooper-of-hearts-open-for-everyone.mp3

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-09-08-episode216-abby-cooper-of-hearts-open-for-everyone.mp3 (52 MB, 57m00s, episode 216)

Index



Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m46s Old Ghosts

(YouTube) Awake & Dreaming 6m35s Abby Cooper talks about the origins of Hearts Open For Everyone. 7m47s Abby tells us about the Multicultural Festival of Elmira and why it’s not the “Elmira Multicultural Festival” — it’s to avoid acronym confustion with the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival, which has provided support to MFE. 9m19s Abby tells us about the needs for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, and the reasons for H.O.P.E. It is more than just the MFE, and focuses on the rural townships. There has been a lot of acceptance, with more and more people attending their events. Abby, who is a person of colour herself, hasn’t experience racism or exclusion in Elmira, but the Region of Waterloo is rated one of the worst communities for hate crimes. H.O.P.E.‘s approach is to educate about culture. The MFE is the showcase event to make that happen. 17m02s Kaleidoscope

Rodeo Heart Codename Justine 21m00s Abby runs down the entertainment and food at the Multicultural Festival of Elmira. 29m41s Redeye

(single) The Whythouse 33m01s Abby tells us of the other activities that are happening at the MFE. There are eight cultures represented in the Cultural Tent. There’s an art project, the mural produced will be exhibited at the Breslau branch of the Region of Waterloo Library. There is Indigenous hair braiding, and a presentation on lacrosse. There are also Mennonite exhibits. And there’s free henna art and face painting. 39m45s Abby tells us of some of the logistics of planning, which started in January. Telling us how the organization grew. Abby gives contact info on how to get involved. E-mail Abby at acooper@heartsopenforeveryone.ca 42m26s Things Aren’t Like They Used To Be

LoFi Mind II LoFi Mind 46m46s Talking about other volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including placement opportunities from Conestoga College. Abby gives a bit more of the support and sponsors for the festival. There are two streams of funding, one for H.O.P.E., the other for MFE. 51m33s Abby tells us of her plans after the MFE is over: A birthday celebration for her nephew! And there will be other programs, like a Muslim workshop in October/November, talking about hate crimes. In December there is “Holidays With H.O.P.E.“, how different cultures celebrate their holidays. Check the H.O.P.E. website for more upcoming events. 55m30s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 8 September 2025 (Radio Waterloo Video, 288 MB)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.