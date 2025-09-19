CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 8 September 2025: Abby Cooper of Hearts Open For Everyone

Show Notes

A woman with long hair wearing headphones and a yellow sweater sits at a microphone
Abby Cooper

Abby Cooper of Hearts Open For Everyone comes into the studio to talk about H.O.P.E. and the Multicultural Festival of Elmira.

The interview starts at 6m35s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-09-08-episode216-abby-cooper-of-hearts-open-for-everyone.mp3 (52 MB, 57m00s, episode 216)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m46s Old Ghosts A woman with long hair wearing a flowered dress walking away from the camera on a path leading to a beach.
(YouTube) 		Awake & Dreaming
6m35s Abby Cooper talks about the origins of Hearts Open For Everyone.
7m47s Abby tells us about the Multicultural Festival of Elmira and why it’s not the “Elmira Multicultural Festival” — it’s to avoid acronym confustion with the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival, which has provided support to MFE.
9m19s Abby tells us about the needs for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, and the reasons for H.O.P.E. It is more than just the MFE, and focuses on the rural townships. There has been a lot of acceptance, with more and more people attending their events. Abby, who is a person of colour herself, hasn’t experience racism or exclusion in Elmira, but the Region of Waterloo is rated one of the worst communities for hate crimes. H.O.P.E.‘s approach is to educate about culture. The MFE is the showcase event to make that happen.
17m02s Kaleidoscope Rodeo Heart - EP Codename Justine (solarized photo of four people standing in a recording studio)
Rodeo Heart 		Codename Justine
21m00s Abby runs down the entertainment and food at the Multicultural Festival of Elmira.

29m41s Redeye Red Lights | Lakeshore Browns Line (illustration of a two-lamp traffic light with a background of a red sky and a streetscape)
(single) 		The Whythouse
33m01s Abby tells us of the other activities that are happening at the MFE. There are eight cultures represented in the Cultural Tent. There’s an art project, the mural produced will be exhibited at the Breslau branch of the Region of Waterloo Library. There is Indigenous hair braiding, and a presentation on lacrosse. There are also Mennonite exhibits. And there’s free henna art and face painting.
39m45s Abby tells us of some of the logistics of planning, which started in January. Telling us how the organization grew. Abby gives contact info on how to get involved. E-mail Abby at acooper@heartsopenforeveryone.ca
42m26s Things Aren’t Like They Used To Be Illustration of an elaborate staircase with tricks of perspective making parts look upside down. Various people are on the stairs. The background is planets and grass.
LoFi Mind II 		LoFi Mind
46m46s Talking about other volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including placement opportunities from Conestoga College. Abby gives a bit more of the support and sponsors for the festival. There are two streams of funding, one for H.O.P.E., the other for MFE.
51m33s Abby tells us of her plans after the MFE is over: A birthday celebration for her nephew! And there will be other programs, like a Muslim workshop in October/November, talking about hate crimes. In December there is “Holidays With H.O.P.E.“, how different cultures celebrate their holidays. Check the H.O.P.E. website for more upcoming events.
55m30s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 8 September 2025 (Radio Waterloo Video, 288 MB)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

