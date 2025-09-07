New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #95

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|The Double Happiness
|SPACETIME
|Rock
|Track 4 is NSFR
|No
|Carina
|Make It Right – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ailu
|Curse of an Alchemist – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Scott Giles
|Stay Within Your Lane – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jeremy Hines
|Dojo – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Dark Years From Now
|Cringe Demon
|Metal
|Tracks 4, 8, 11 and 12 are clean
|CanCon
|Ana Marija Sir
|Meso e Meso – Single
|Pop
|No
|Saku Mantere
|Divine Apology
|Jazz
|CanCon
|UNPUNISHED
|Echoes of History
|Metal
|CanCon
|Massa Nera
|The Emptiness of All Things
|Punk
|No
|Dana Powell
|Saturday Night – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Mars Lasar
|Grand Canyon
|New Age
|No
|Lisa SQ
|Cold Little Fingers – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Next Week’s Washing
|Empty Pages – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Willem James Cowen
|You Will (A Brief Reminder to Look Up) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|No Breaks Jake
|I Don’t Want To Be Like Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Midnight Channel
|Celebration – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Danny Miles
|All We Do Is Party! – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Excuses Excuses
|Nothing At All – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Terra Lightfoot
|Red – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|CON THE ARTIST
|Teach You How To Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Penske File
|Lions – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Paige O
|Thaw By June – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Emmett Jerome
|Write To Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Heather Avalon
|beg for me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|City Builders
|Venegeful Spirit – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Andrew Spice
|With Animals
|Pop
|Tracks 2, 4, 5, and 10 are explicit
|CanCon
|Dan Potter Sings
|Voice + Guitar
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Dirty Beat
|Birthrite
|Folk
|CanCon
|bananahaus
|Grounders
|Rock
|CanCon
|Glenn A Johnson
|Love and Loss: the Songs I Kept
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jeff Michaels
|Sittin Here On This Dock – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|APPALOOSA
|Get It Together, Kid – Single
|Punk
|No
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Special! – Single
|Pop
|No
|Rituel Encens
|III
|Pop
|No
|Dan Rosemboom
|Coordinates
|Jazz
|No
|Gran Fenwick
|Armour Hill – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|With Violet
|Dancing Where You Left Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Saku Mantere – Do Not Go Gentle Into that Good Night
Midnight Channel – Celebration
Scree – Zikra
Johnny Dyani – Ntylio Ntylio
Steve Millhouse – Looking Back to Today
Mars Lasar – Antelope Canyon Waves
Ailu – The Curse of an Alchemist
Heather Avalon – beg for me
Rituel Encens – Close to Touch
Carina – Make It Right
Ana Marija Sir – Meso o Meso (feat. Ella)
Hilla Peer – Hide & Seek
Jeremy Hines – Dojo
Jeff Michaels – Sittin Here On This Dock
Dana Powell – Saturday Night
Carol Bloor – Dancing With Daddy
Dusken Lights & Maia Jelavic – Kisses Kisses Kisses
Paige O – Thaw By June
The Dirty Beat – To Be Dirt
Diyet & the Love Soldiers – Grandfather’s Country
APPALOOSA – Get It Together, Kid
Massa Nera – The Best Is Over
Dark Years From Now – Straw Man
UNPUNISHED – Shattered in Disarray
Next Week’s Washing – Empty Pages
Lisa SQ – Cold Little Fingers
The Double Happiness – Lust in Space
Scott Giles – Stay Within Your Lane
Kpec3 arrival – Only Christ Redeems
See y’all next time!