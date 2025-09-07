The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #95

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Double Happiness SPACETIME Rock Track 4 is NSFR No
Carina Make It Right – Single Pop CanCon
Ailu Curse of an Alchemist – Single Pop CanCon
Scott Giles Stay Within Your Lane – Single Rock CanCon
Jeremy Hines Dojo – Single Hip Hop No
Dark Years From Now Cringe Demon Metal Tracks 4, 8, 11 and 12 are clean CanCon
Ana Marija Sir Meso e Meso – Single Pop No
Saku Mantere Divine Apology Jazz CanCon
UNPUNISHED Echoes of History Metal CanCon
Massa Nera The Emptiness of All Things Punk No
Dana Powell Saturday Night – Single Country CanCon
Mars Lasar Grand Canyon New Age No
Lisa SQ Cold Little Fingers – Single Rock CanCon
Next Week’s Washing Empty Pages – Single Rock CanCon
Willem James Cowen You Will (A Brief Reminder to Look Up) – Single Folk CanCon
No Breaks Jake I Don’t Want To Be Like Me – Single Rock CanCon
Midnight Channel Celebration – Single Jazz CanCon
Danny Miles All We Do Is Party! – Single Alternative CanCon
Excuses Excuses Nothing At All – Single Punk CanCon
Terra Lightfoot Red – Single Folk CanCon
CON THE ARTIST Teach You How To Love – Single Pop CanCon
The Penske File Lions – Single Punk CanCon
Paige O Thaw By June – Single Folk CanCon
Emmett Jerome Write To Me – Single Rock CanCon
Heather Avalon beg for me – Single Pop CanCon
City Builders Venegeful Spirit – Single Rock CanCon
Andrew Spice With Animals Pop Tracks 2, 4, 5, and 10 are explicit CanCon
Dan Potter Sings Voice + Guitar Rock CanCon
The Dirty Beat Birthrite Folk CanCon
bananahaus Grounders Rock CanCon
Glenn A Johnson Love and Loss: the Songs I Kept Folk CanCon
Jeff Michaels Sittin Here On This Dock – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
APPALOOSA Get It Together, Kid – Single Punk No
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Special! – Single Pop No
Rituel Encens III Pop No
Dan Rosemboom Coordinates Jazz No
Gran Fenwick Armour Hill – Single Rock CanCon
With Violet Dancing Where You Left Me – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Saku Mantere – Do Not Go Gentle Into that Good Night
Midnight Channel – Celebration
Scree – Zikra
Johnny Dyani – Ntylio Ntylio
Steve Millhouse – Looking Back to Today
Mars Lasar – Antelope Canyon Waves
Ailu – The Curse of an Alchemist
Heather Avalon – beg for me
Rituel Encens – Close to Touch
Carina – Make It Right
Ana Marija Sir – Meso o Meso (feat. Ella)
Hilla Peer – Hide & Seek
Jeremy Hines – Dojo
Jeff Michaels – Sittin Here On This Dock
Dana Powell – Saturday Night
Carol Bloor – Dancing With Daddy
Dusken Lights & Maia Jelavic – Kisses Kisses Kisses
Paige O – Thaw By June
The Dirty Beat – To Be Dirt
Diyet & the Love Soldiers – Grandfather’s Country
APPALOOSA – Get It Together, Kid
Massa Nera – The Best Is Over
Dark Years From Now – Straw Man
UNPUNISHED – Shattered in Disarray
Next Week’s Washing – Empty Pages
Lisa SQ – Cold Little Fingers
The Double Happiness – Lust in Space
Scott Giles – Stay Within Your Lane
Kpec3 arrival – Only Christ Redeems

See y’all next time!

