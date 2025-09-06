Are you ready to take control of your financial destiny? “Rethink Your Retirement” is your weekly guide to navigating Canada’s complex financial landscape. Hosted by Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar, this show is dedicated to empowering you with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve total financial freedom.
Each week, Sunny breaks down sophisticated financial topics into clear, actionable advice, using storytelling and simple analogies to make sense of it all. We challenge outdated beliefs and explore innovative, modern strategies for long-term wealth. Learn how to choose the right investment accounts like the RRSP, TFSA, and FHSA, maximize the efficiency of your money, and build a secure, prosperous future. This isn’t just about saving for retirement; it’s about building a life of financial independence.
For in-depth guides, show notes, and to ask Sunny your questions, visit hexavision.ca.
Today’s Topic: The Financial Toolbox: Choosing the Right Account for Your Goals
Are you using the right tools to build your financial future? On today’s show, Sunny opens up Canada’s financial toolbox to demystify the four major investment accounts: the
RRSP, TFSA, the new FHSA, and Non-Registered plans.
Discover which account is best for saving for a first home, planning for retirement, or building an emergency fund. Sunny breaks down the essential rules you need to know, from contribution limits and tax deductions to the critical differences in withdrawal rules that can save you thousands. Learn how your choice of account can impact everything from your government benefits to your estate plan. Tune in to build a clear strategy and start maximizing the efficiency of your money today.