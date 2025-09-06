The Financial Toolbox: Choosing the Right Account for Your Goals

Are you ready to take control of your financial destiny? “Rethink Your Retirement” is your weekly guide to navigating Canada’s complex financial landscape. Hosted by Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar, this show is dedicated to empowering you with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve total financial freedom.

Each week, Sunny breaks down sophisticated financial topics into clear, actionable advice, using storytelling and simple analogies to make sense of it all. We challenge outdated beliefs and explore innovative, modern strategies for long-term wealth. Learn how to choose the right investment accounts like the RRSP, TFSA, and FHSA, maximize the efficiency of your money, and build a secure, prosperous future. This isn’t just about saving for retirement; it’s about building a life of financial independence.

For in-depth guides, show notes, and to ask Sunny your questions, visit hexavision.ca.

Meet Sunny