Every day on !earshot Daily a different host from within the National Campus and Community Radio Association’s member’s station and network hosts a 30-minute show. The host selects the songs, shares stories and talks about what’s important to them and their community, connected to the larger Canadian network. !earshot Daily features artists found at !earshot-Distro or on the official campus and community charts for Canada, !earshot-Online.

!earshot Daily is hosted by DJs from Campus and Community stations across Canada, and airs on CKMS-FM every weekday from 5:30am to 5:59am.