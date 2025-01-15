Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 50 – 15/01/25

Cheers to 50 episodes of Through the Static! While the theme tonight isn’t necessarily celebratory, it is (in my opinion) a good reflection of the type of stuff we like to explore here on Through the Static. So thank you all for listening, and here’s to the next 50 episodes!!

  • Cruise Control – Nebullama
  • Love is Everywhere – Magdalena Bay
  • Lovely Day – Bill Withers
  • Bridge of Doom – DOOM GONG
  • The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts – Sufjan Stevens
  • They Are Zombies!! They Are Neighbours!! They Have Come From the Dead!! Ahhhh! – Sufjan Stevens

