Through the Static Episode 50 – 15/01/25

Cheers to 50 episodes of Through the Static! While the theme tonight isn’t necessarily celebratory, it is (in my opinion) a good reflection of the type of stuff we like to explore here on Through the Static. So thank you all for listening, and here’s to the next 50 episodes!!
- Cruise Control – Nebullama
- Love is Everywhere – Magdalena Bay
- Lovely Day – Bill Withers
- Bridge of Doom – DOOM GONG
- The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts – Sufjan Stevens
- They Are Zombies!! They Are Neighbours!! They Have Come From the Dead!! Ahhhh! – Sufjan Stevens
Check out the podcast!