The Clean Up Hour, Mix 301

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which I introduce one more year-end list — my discoveries of 2024. A bit of a diverse offering of projects, singles, etc., that I discovered, or finally got around to checking out, from various years prior to 2024 (with one exception).
Tracklist:
Themselves – opening of [This About the City Too…]
J Dilla – Fire Wood Drumstix (feat. MF DOOM) [Jay Stay Paid]
UrfavGrannie – Crackheads [UrfavGrannie]
DJ Polo – Down Like That (feat. Back 2 Back, Kasia, Roxanne Shante) [Polo’s Playhouse]
Molemen, Buck 65, & Sage Francis – Follow Me [Ritual of the… Revisited & Remastered]
The Black Eyed Peas – Weekends (feat. Esthero) [Bridging the Gap]
The Streets – Soaked By the Ale [Fit But You Know It Singles 1 & 2]
Prince Paul – I Want You (I’m an 80’s Man) (feat. Bimos) [Itstrumental]
Cymande – Brothers on the Slide [Cymande’s first three albums]
Henryk Debich – City [City]
HARRISON – Like When We Were Kids [Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees]
Stolen Idols – Busy Port [Moonlight Offerings]
Hideo Shiraki – Deux Step [Plays Bossa Nova]
DJ Vadim – Headz Still Ain’t Ready [USSR – The Repertoire (Theories of Verticality)]
Koichi Matsukaze Trio & Ryojiro Furusawa – Lover Man [At the Room 427]
J Dilla – 9th Caller
Rahzel – Suga Sista (feat. The Roots) [Make the Music 2000]
Masaru Imada Trio +1 – Blue Road [Planets]
The Black Eyed Peas – Positivity [Behind the Front]
Lewis Black – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Me [Lewis Black Discography up to 2010]
idialedyournumber – The Home We Built Is Gone [Hourglass]
DJ Shadow – You Can’t Go Home Again [The Private Press]
Minji – looking for mice
QUASAR – I Never Thought I’d See the Day [QUASAR discography]
Daniel Koestner – Lazy River [Donut County OST]
idialedyournumber – Part Two
Nacht Plank – Winters Thrill [Friends Within the Darkness 3]
Thomas Brunet – Gardens of Plenty [Chants of Senaar OST]
Zoo Kid & Rago – Watch Over Me
See y’all next time!