The Clean Up Hour, Mix 301

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which I introduce one more year-end list — my discoveries of 2024. A bit of a diverse offering of projects, singles, etc., that I discovered, or finally got around to checking out, from various years prior to 2024 (with one exception).

Tracklist:

Themselves – opening of [This About the City Too…]

J Dilla – Fire Wood Drumstix (feat. MF DOOM) [Jay Stay Paid]

UrfavGrannie – Crackheads [UrfavGrannie]

DJ Polo – Down Like That (feat. Back 2 Back, Kasia, Roxanne Shante) [Polo’s Playhouse]

Molemen, Buck 65, & Sage Francis – Follow Me [Ritual of the… Revisited & Remastered]

The Black Eyed Peas – Weekends (feat. Esthero) [Bridging the Gap]

The Streets – Soaked By the Ale [Fit But You Know It Singles 1 & 2]

Prince Paul – I Want You (I’m an 80’s Man) (feat. Bimos) [Itstrumental]

Cymande – Brothers on the Slide [Cymande’s first three albums]

Henryk Debich – City [City]

HARRISON – Like When We Were Kids [Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees]

Stolen Idols – Busy Port [Moonlight Offerings]

Hideo Shiraki – Deux Step [Plays Bossa Nova]

DJ Vadim – Headz Still Ain’t Ready [USSR – The Repertoire (Theories of Verticality)]

Koichi Matsukaze Trio & Ryojiro Furusawa – Lover Man [At the Room 427]

J Dilla – 9th Caller

Rahzel – Suga Sista (feat. The Roots) [Make the Music 2000]

Masaru Imada Trio +1 – Blue Road [Planets]

The Black Eyed Peas – Positivity [Behind the Front]

Lewis Black – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Me [Lewis Black Discography up to 2010]

idialedyournumber – The Home We Built Is Gone [Hourglass]

DJ Shadow – You Can’t Go Home Again [The Private Press]

Minji – looking for mice

QUASAR – I Never Thought I’d See the Day [QUASAR discography]

Daniel Koestner – Lazy River [Donut County OST]

idialedyournumber – Part Two

Nacht Plank – Winters Thrill [Friends Within the Darkness 3]

Thomas Brunet – Gardens of Plenty [Chants of Senaar OST]

Zoo Kid & Rago – Watch Over Me

See y’all next time!