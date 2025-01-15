CKMS News -2025-01-15- Exploring Indigenous futurisms at WPL’s Indigenous reading circle

CKMS News -2025-01-15- Exploring Indigenous futurisms at WPL’s first Indigenous reading circle.

dan kellar

Waterloo – A new Indigenous reading circle at the Waterloo public library will explore a variety of short stories, essays, and poetry by Indigenous writers. Amy Smoke, a co-facilitator of the reading circle, told CKMS News “people think we are stuck in the past and only write about ceremony or history”, however, she noted “we write sci-fi, we write all kinds of things”. Smoke added “we are so much more than our trauma”.

The first book to be discussed is Love After the End, an anthology of queer Indigenous speculative fiction edited by Joshua Whitehead.

The casual reading circle at the WPL’s main branch is a collaboration with the Willow River Centre.

This show features an interview with self-described “book fanatic” Amy Smoke, an IndigiQueer, two-spirit parent, teacher, and community organizer, and a co-director of the Willow River centre.

Two dates are booked, January 16th and February 13th from 7-8pm, register at wpl.ca.