episode 232 agriculture show oct 9 2018

Paul Schultz and Steve Ashton are todays guests for The Agriculture Show. Steve brings us our story and music, while Paul mans our video feed. Steve works out of www.reeveandcompany.com and he gigs around town with his guitar. Our Playlist:

Farm On The Freeway by Jethro Tull

Back To The Earth by Jason Mraz

Big Green Tractor by Jason Aldean

Wheat Kings by Steve Ashton

Scarecrow In The Garden by Chris Stapelton

Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran

