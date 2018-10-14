episode 232 agriculture show oct 9 2018

Paul Schultz and Steve Ashton are todays guests for The Agriculture Show. Steve brings us our story and music, while Paul mans our video feed. Steve works out of www.reeveandcompany.com and he gigs around town with his guitar. Our Playlist:
- Farm On The Freeway by Jethro Tull
- Back To The Earth by Jason Mraz
- Big Green Tractor by Jason Aldean
- Wheat Kings by Steve Ashton
- Scarecrow In The Garden by Chris Stapelton
- Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran
Right Click here to save the podcast to your device.