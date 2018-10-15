So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

- The Rolling Stones, Hot Stuff
- Pink Floyd, Sheep
- Uriah Heep, Easy Livin’
- The Beatles, Across The Universe
- Deep Purple, Fingers To The Bone
- Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone
- George Thorogood, Boogie People
- Steve Winwood, Spanish Dancer
- Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday
- Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Jackie Blue
- Ozzy Osbourne, Over The Mountain
- Neil Young, Oh, Lonesome Me
- Keith Richards, Connection (live)
- Mick Jagger, Gun
- George Harrison, It’s What You Value
- The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
- Black Sabbath, Who Are You
- The Guess Who, Do You Miss Me Darlin’
- The Who, A Man Is A Man
- David Bowie, Fascination
- Judas Priest, Hell Bent For Leather
- Jimi Hendrix, Drifting
- Johnny Cash, A Boy Named Sue
- Nick Lowe, Born Fighter
- Lighthouse, Hat’s Off To The Stranger
- The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)