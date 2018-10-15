So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

Leave a comment
  1. The Rolling Stones, Hot Stuff
  2. Pink Floyd, Sheep
  3. Uriah Heep, Easy Livin’
  4. The Beatles, Across The Universe
  5. Deep Purple, Fingers To The Bone
  6. Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone
  7. George Thorogood, Boogie People
  8. Steve Winwood, Spanish Dancer
  9. Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday
  10. Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Jackie Blue
  11. Ozzy Osbourne, Over The Mountain
  12. Neil Young, Oh, Lonesome Me
  13. Keith Richards, Connection (live)
  14. Mick Jagger, Gun
  15. George Harrison, It’s What You Value
  16. The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
  17. Black Sabbath, Who Are You
  18. The Guess Who, Do You Miss Me Darlin’
  19. The Who, A Man Is A Man
  20. David Bowie, Fascination
  21. Judas Priest, Hell Bent For Leather
  22. Jimi Hendrix, Drifting
  23. Johnny Cash, A Boy Named Sue
  24. Nick Lowe, Born Fighter
  25. Lighthouse, Hat’s Off To The Stranger
  26. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.