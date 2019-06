Janine Toms and Jennifer Cyr are in the studio today. Janine and Jenn both work at The Region of Waterloo Library. Check it out here. www.rwlibrary.ca Our Playlist:

I’ll Still Be a Geek After Nobody Thinks It’s Chic by Marian Call

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane

Offsed by Blacksmith & Dan Morgan

Love In The Library by Jimmy Buffet

Librarian by Jonathan Rundmen

