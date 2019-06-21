listen here: MP3 – AW@L Radio – 2019-06-21 – Oshkimaadziig camp and the National Indigenous Peoples Day blockade of Awenda Park.

“Why Should we have to purchase back our stolen land with compensation that is our money anyways?” – John Hawke

In this episode we speak with John Hawke, and Indigenous man from the Beausoleil First Nation and long time activist, who on June 21st, 2019 – a day the Canadian state has proclaimed to be National Indigenous Peoples day – set up a blockade outside the entrance to Awenda provincial park as part of campaign to raise awareness for Indigenous rights and particularly land claims, treaty responsibilities, and the federal policies of extinguishing Indigenous title.

John invites people to visit the blockade and the Oshkimaadziig camp and organize resistance to colonial policies.

You can support the camp by donating donate for camp maintenance and supplies (ex. chainsaw needs repair, camp cabin needs maintenance) – Send e-transfer to:ojibwayrebel@gmail.com

For more information visit:

https://anishinaabek.com

Go on facebook – Oshkimaadziig Camp- https://www.facebook.com/groups/388413234531990/, June 21 Resistance day of action: https://www.facebook.com/events/1109517545912482/

John Hawke on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnny.hawk.161

To get to: Awenda provincial park – 670 Awenda Park Rd – Tiny, Ontario. Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/a635TNxcGTqyUgHD8~160km North of Toronto.

Also a few seconds of byron’s “Here’s to the land” as we connected the call for the interview.