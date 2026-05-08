ERI-WAVE FM RADIO 10 MAY 2026 show contents about Mothers day, the basis of marriage, Ontario weather forecast and also introducing some Tigrigna proverbs and audience messages to Eri-wave Fm Radio.
MUSIC LIST AND START TIME
- ADEYE ZYEYADA BY YOHANNES ESTIFANOSE 04:40-10:40
- DELAYKA HETET BY WEYNI SOLOMON W 14:30-19:14
- TELAY MESENKO BY SULEMAN AHMED 24:00-28:00
- TEGEMERNIS ALOKA BY RUTHA ABRHAM 30 :50-36:30
- AKAL BY BEREKET ARAYA 39:45 – 44:10
- HEWAN BY METKEL KIDANE 45:50-50:05
- TEADILE BY METKEL KIDANE 51:50-58:00