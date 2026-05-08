Shows

ERI-WAVE FM RADIO 10 MAY 2026 SHOW

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ERI-WAVE FM RADIO 10 MAY 2026 show contents about Mothers day, the basis of marriage, Ontario weather forecast and also  introducing some Tigrigna proverbs and  audience messages to Eri-wave Fm Radio.

MUSIC LIST AND  START TIME

  1. ADEYE ZYEYADA BY YOHANNES ESTIFANOSE      04:40-10:40
  2. DELAYKA HETET  BY WEYNI SOLOMON W              14:30-19:14
  3. TELAY MESENKO BY  SULEMAN AHMED                   24:00-28:00
  4. TEGEMERNIS ALOKA BY RUTHA ABRHAM              30 :50-36:30
  5. AKAL BY BEREKET ARAYA                                                     39:45 – 44:10
  6. HEWAN BY METKEL KIDANE                                              45:50-50:05
  7. TEADILE BY METKEL KIDANE                                             51:50-58:00

 

 

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