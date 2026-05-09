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“Unapologetically Me” – The Sound and Story of Nicole Arrage

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“Welcome to a new episode of Mystic Soundwaves. Today we dive into the Canadian independent music scene alongside Nicole Arrage, a singer-songwriter and musician who crafts her sonic language by blending diverse genres with deeply intimate storytelling.

From her roots in Gatineau to her move to Montréal to study music, Nicole’s journey reflects an artist who chose to follow her own voice, even when it meant stepping away from more traditional expectations.

In this episode, we explore her personal and artistic journey, her EP Unapologetically Me, and the themes of solitude, resilience, and identity that run through her music. We also look at how her cultural roots and artistic collaborations have shaped her sound.

This is more than an interview—it’s an exploration of a unique artistic universe, moving between jazz, soul, pop, and world influences, discovering a voice that is authentic and constantly evolving.”

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