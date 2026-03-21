Shuffle Time #5 — March 21, 2026

Got another eclectic mix of genres for you. Italian prog rock, Mongolian jazz, Japanese synth pop, Malian folk singing, and the usual goods from the Anglosphere. Also talked a bit about a classical performance at Centre in the Square.
Image above is from the new Elvis concert film. I had a good time watching Elvis perform on the big screen in 4K. I’d suggest you do the same, though I think the window has closed on seeing it in theatres.
No recording yet due to further technical issues. Instead, enjoy and seek out the songs listed below.
Tracks played
- Premiata Forneria Marconi — “È festa” (1971)
- Enji — “Tavishral” (2021)
- Sisyphus — “Lion’s Share” (2014)
- Dry Cleaning — “Scratchyard Lanyard” (2021)
- The S.O.S. Band — “Just Be Good to Me” (1983)
- The Postal Service — “Nothing Better” (2003)
- Paris — “Make Way for a Panther” (1992)
- The Stranglers — “5 Minutes” (1978)
- Elvis Presley — “Little Sister” (1961)
- Miharu Koshi — “Parallélisme” (1984)
- Gary Numan — “Films” (1979)
- Stetsasonic — “Pen and Paper” (1988)
- Oumou Sangaré — “Ah Ndiya” (1991)
- Blind Willie Johnson — “I’m Gonna Run to the City of Refuge” (1929)