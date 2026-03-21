Elvis Presley Alt
Shuffle Time

Shuffle Time #5 — March 21, 2026

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Got another eclectic mix of genres for you. Italian prog rock, Mongolian jazz, Japanese synth pop, Malian folk singing, and the usual goods from the Anglosphere. Also talked a bit about a classical performance at Centre in the Square.

Image above is from the new Elvis concert film. I had a good time watching Elvis perform on the big screen in 4K. I’d suggest you do the same, though I think the window has closed on seeing it in theatres.

No recording yet due to further technical issues. Instead, enjoy and seek out the songs listed below.

Tracks played

  • Premiata Forneria Marconi — “È festa” (1971)
  • Enji — “Tavishral” (2021)
  • Sisyphus — “Lion’s Share” (2014)
  • Dry Cleaning — “Scratchyard Lanyard” (2021)
  • The S.O.S. Band — “Just Be Good to Me” (1983)
  • The Postal Service — “Nothing Better” (2003)
  • Paris — “Make Way for a Panther” (1992)
  • The Stranglers — “5 Minutes” (1978)
  • Elvis Presley — “Little Sister” (1961)
  • Miharu Koshi — “Parallélisme” (1984)
  • Gary Numan — “Films” (1979)
  • Stetsasonic — “Pen and Paper” (1988)
  • Oumou Sangaré — “Ah Ndiya” (1991)
  • Blind Willie Johnson — “I’m Gonna Run to the City of Refuge” (1929)

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