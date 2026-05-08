Electronic Forest, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Electronic Forest – Episode #2 – 2026-05-08

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Download: Electronic Forest – Episode #2 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:57 The Real Thing Will Sparks, MRYN
05:37 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
09:12 How Do We Know Giuseppe Ottaviani, Andrew Rayel, Alessia Labate
12:16 Beautiful (With Joji) Anyma, Joji
15:50 Shape Of A Woman Lady Gaga
19:16 Summer Seven Lions, Oaks
22:45 World Is Mine Lane 8, Kasbo, BJOERN
28:02 SWIM with SUGA (Melodic Techno Remix) BTS
31:37 What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Melanie C
35:03 Hands On Me Becky Hill
37:18 Let There Be Light Sentinel
40:39 High On You Jackie Hollander
43:39 In All Of My Tomorrows ORKID
47:08 Run To You Nicky Romero, Almero, Grace Barton
50:18 All That I Need Jesabel, ALLKNIGHT
54:39 King Dome (Pyrame Remix) (Edit) apaull, Pyrame

Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage

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