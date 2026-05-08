Electronic Forest – Episode #2 – 2026-05-08

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:57 The Real Thing Will Sparks, MRYN

05:37 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

09:12 How Do We Know Giuseppe Ottaviani, Andrew Rayel, Alessia Labate

12:16 Beautiful (With Joji) Anyma, Joji

15:50 Shape Of A Woman Lady Gaga

19:16 Summer Seven Lions, Oaks

22:45 World Is Mine Lane 8, Kasbo, BJOERN

28:02 SWIM with SUGA (Melodic Techno Remix) BTS

31:37 What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Melanie C

35:03 Hands On Me Becky Hill

37:18 Let There Be Light Sentinel

40:39 High On You Jackie Hollander

43:39 In All Of My Tomorrows ORKID

47:08 Run To You Nicky Romero, Almero, Grace Barton

50:18 All That I Need Jesabel, ALLKNIGHT