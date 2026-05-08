Electronic Forest – Episode #2 – 2026-05-08

Download: Electronic Forest – Episode #2 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:57
|The Real Thing
|Will Sparks, MRYN
|05:37
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
|09:12
|How Do We Know
|Giuseppe Ottaviani, Andrew Rayel, Alessia Labate
|12:16
|Beautiful (With Joji)
|Anyma, Joji
|15:50
|Shape Of A Woman
|Lady Gaga
|19:16
|Summer
|Seven Lions, Oaks
|22:45
|World Is Mine
|Lane 8, Kasbo, BJOERN
|28:02
|SWIM with SUGA (Melodic Techno Remix)
|BTS
|31:37
|What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
|Melanie C
|35:03
|Hands On Me
|Becky Hill
|37:18
|Let There Be Light
|Sentinel
|40:39
|High On You
|Jackie Hollander
|43:39
|In All Of My Tomorrows
|ORKID
|47:08
|Run To You
|Nicky Romero, Almero, Grace Barton
|50:18
|All That I Need
|Jesabel, ALLKNIGHT
|54:39
|King Dome (Pyrame Remix) (Edit)
|apaull, Pyrame
Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.
Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage